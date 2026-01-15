After confirming the actions, you will be able to see the icon of the PWA version of Rajabets on your iOS device.

Right now, the Rajbet app for iOS is not available for download. As it is under development, it will not be available yet, but all users will be informed when it will be available. iOS users can still use the functional mobile version of the site, which offers the same features as the app. Below you can read the instructions that will help you start using the adaptive PWA version of Rajabets on your iOS device right now:

See the directions below for information on how to effectively download the mobile app for Android:

For a free download of the Android version of the Rajbet app , go to the official website. You are still able to place bets, fund your account with deposits and withdrawals, take advantage of the same welcome bonuses, etc., because it has all the same features and operations as the mobile website or the PC version. Unfortunately, work is still being done on the iOS version of the app; once it is released, all users will be informed.

If you choose to utilize the Rajbet mobile website rather than the Android app or the PC version, you won't miss out on any incentives or perks. For those who would prefer not to download the Rajbet application, it is a great substitute. The user experience is mobile device focused, making it simple to get where you're going quickly.

On a PC, Rajbet may be utilized by visiting the official website. It contains all the features and functionality of prior versions, and it functions quite well. Its outstanding usability ensures that you won't have any difficulties using it. If you like, you can choose Hindi as the website's language. Additionally, Rajbet does not have a specific PC application, thus visiting the website in a browser is the only option to access the betting platform.

Registration

Follow the procedures indicated below to successfully register a new account at Rajbet:

1 Visit the website Using our link, go to the official Rajbet website. Go to Website 2 Look for the registration button A yellow button with the word "Registration" should be visible in the top-right corner of the screen. Click it to move on to the following step. 3 Enter the account details Come up with a login name and enter your email address and phone number. Make up a password and choose your currency. Click on “Next” and agree to the Terms and Conditions of the betting platform. Then, click on “Register”. 4 Congratulations Great job, you’ve successfully created an account at Rajbet. Registration

Welcome Bonus Rajbet offers a 100% welcome bonus as a first deposit for newly registered users at the betting platform Rajbet. If you would like to learn more about the Rajbet bonus and how to redeem it, have a look at the descriptions of the bonus down below! Sports and Casino Bonus In order to claim the 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS bonus at Rajbet, you will have to make a minimum first deposit amount of 500 Rs. or more. The bonus rules of the offer include: The maximum withdrawable amount is 1,000,000 Rs.;

The wagering requirements are 50 times the bonus amount on the deposit and 20 times the bonus amount on the 75 free spins;

The free spins can be used up on "The Emirate" slot by Endorphina;

A minimum deposit of INR 500 or more is required. Loyalty Program To withdraw up to 15,000 Rs. from the FUN currency account, get reward points. Additionally, Rajbet has added a new FUN currency for you, with which you can earn and withdraw up to an additional 15,000 Rs. each month! Playing with your deposit earns you loyalty points. You have one month to earn points before they reset and you may earn them again the following month. One loyalty point is equal to 100 Rs. in wagered wagers on any game on the website. You are given the option to withdraw an additional 500 Rs. from the FUN money account upon earning each new loyalty level.

Login Below is a list of the instructions on how to access your Rajbet account. Just adhere to these steps here: When you click on our link, you'll be sent to the official Rajbet website; The "Log in" button should be visible to the left of the "Sign up" button. To advance to the following stage, press the button; Click the button to log in, then input your login details; Wonderful, you are now logged in to your Rajbet account!

Verification Before you may make any withdrawals from your Rajbet account, you must complete the account identification verification process. Because many betting and gaming websites require it as part of their (KYC) policy, doing so is safe. After clicking on your avatar in the top-right area, go to the personal details tab. Any gaps should be filled up with the relevant personal data. You will need to provide identification and residence documentation, which might include any of the following: A driver’s license;

A passport;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Rajbet.

Deposit / Withdrawal Rajbet accepts a lot of deposit and withdrawal payment systems used in India. The most popular ones include: PayTm;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Bitcoin and many others. The minimum deposit amount is of 300 Rs., and the minimum withdrawal amount is 1,000 Rs. The withdrawal are typically from 15 minutes to up to 5 business days.

Official Website The Curacao betting and gambling license recognizes the official Rajbet website as being safe and trustworthy, making it totally secure to use. All financial transactions are likewise encrypted using SSL technology. The betting platform's security is briefly described as follows: Rajbet is trusted by many players from India since 2020;

It uses SSL encryption;

The license by Curacao ensures the legitimacy of the website.

Rajbet Sportsbook Daily access to more than 1,000 sporting events is available at Rajbet's sportsbook. Cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many more sports are popular in India. Considering everything, you may always bet on competitions and events. For example, the list below has additional information on them! Cricket The game that Indian players at Rajbet like playing the most is cricket. We provide a number of competitions, such as the IPL, for consumers who like betting on cricket. The events that are currently being offered are listed below: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others Kabaddi At Rajbet, one of the top kabaddi betting sites, you can bet on the famous sport of kabaddi across many events using different types of bets. At Rajbet, you can place bets on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events. Football The most popular sport to bet on is football, and Rajbet offers a ton of daily events focused on the game. Some of Rajbet's most well-known football competitions are the ones listed below: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis With several betting choices, tennis is one of the most widely-bet sports for everyday events. The following list of tennis competitions is your selection: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events. Horse Racing At Rajbet, horse racing is a well-liked past time. The virtual sports function on the betting site is often used by Indian gamblers. You may bet on any of the following horse racing events at Rajbet: Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others. Baseball Indian Rajbet customers get access to baseball betting in addition to other sports. You can wager on local and global events such as: Chinese Taipei;

Federation Cup;

USA MLB and others. Table Tennis Every single sports betting site, including Rajbet, has a substantial table tennis fan base. If you want to participate, you may now place a wager on the following events on the betting platform: Czech Republic Pro League;

ITTF;

Table Tennis World Cup;

Championship Turkey and many others. Boxing Boxing is a well-liked sport in India. The specific upcoming matchups are listed on Rajbet, and you may watch them live if you'd like. By reviewing each boxer's statistics on the "Results" tab, which lists all of their prior wins, losses, and other data, you might be able to predict the outcome more precisely. You may wager on a variety of athletic events at Rajbet, including: Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others. UFC Another well-liked sport at Rajbet is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Every day, Rajbet provides a wide selection of UFC events on which you can place a range of bets. Despite the fact that there are many possible supported activities in this area, they may be grouped into two categories: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports Esports are basically just professional video game tournaments, to put it simply. You may wager on these wildly popular games on Rajbet. For example, you might gamble on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the most well-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. The following competitions and tournaments, including these occasions, are held by Rajbet: Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events. LOL A MOBA video game called League of Legends offers a variety of online play choices and gaming competitions. For a comprehensive list of them, see the list below: League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and others. CS:GO One of the most well-known video games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is included in the Rajbet's eSports category. You can look below to see the list of forthcoming events: CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others. StarCraft 2 You may wager on a wide variety of online competitions and tournaments in the well-known strategy game StarCraft 2. Consider the following events if you're interested in the present: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports On a computer with software, virtual sports are played quickly without any actual players present. Virtual cricket and virtual horse racing are the two most popular virtual sports because you may wager on an event and quickly know if you won or lost. At Rajbet, you may wager on the following virtual sports: Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Popular Betting Options at Rajbet The betting options listed below will make it easier for customers to enjoy their stay at Rajbet when they gamble on sports and play casino games. For further information on each feature, go to the list of features below. Live Betting If you want to stay up to date with the action and don't want to wait around for game results, placing your bets in the live sports area is the best option. There are several logical answers that you can bet on depending on the game's circumstances. Multi Live The multi-live option differs from live betting in that it allows you to watch many games at once and place bets on them. As long as you accurately forecast the outcomes, the multi-live betting option is an excellent alternative if you want to fully maximize your potential rewards. Live Previews Similar to a pre-match wager, the live previews option is only available for forthcoming live events. It resembles betting in advance on forthcoming events, which is a highly practical strategy that is commonly used. Line (Prematch) A line is the total number of wagers that Rajbet will accept on a specific sporting event. It could be a simple or difficult line. The first part contains the most important results, such as the final score, totals, and handicaps. Totalizator Rajbet offers a totalizer option for sports betting. If you accurately guess the outcomes of at least 9 out of the 15 events, you'll win a reward. The sizes and types of sweepstakes vary. If you bet on the precise score, for example, the amount you win depends on how well you predicted the outcome.

Types of Bets Rajbet provides a variety of bet types to assist you increase your wins when betting on different sporting events of your choosing. Some of the most well-liked are included in the list below, for example. Single A single bet is a wager with a single outcome. The investment is multiplied by the selection's odds to determine the return on a single bet. Accumulator A wager that consists of many selections on unconnected events is known as an accumulator bet. You may figure out the return on an accumulator by dividing the wager by the proper odds for each selection. The entire expenditure is wasted if even one of the legs breaks. System (Express) A system bet consists of many accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes, each with the same stake. A system can contain up to 184756 accumulators and a maximum of 20 outcomes.

How to Place a Bet? The steps listed below will assist you in placing a sports wager at Rajbet effectively if you are already logged in: In the deposit area of your account, choose a deposit method and input all essential transaction information. The funds should then start to appear in your account as soon as possible; Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply select one from the available options; After selecting the wager's conditions and outcomes, click "Place Bet" and enter the amount you're prepared to stake; 4. Congratulations, your wager at Rajbet was successful!

Betting Odds The sportsbook at Rajbet offers fantastic odds for a number of sports. High odds are provided on the betting website for a number of sports, including cricket, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, boxing, kabaddi, and others. Typically, the odds on important sporting competitions, such as the Indian Premier League, may go up to 96% or more.

Rajbet Live Streaming For odds and live coverage, see the live sports section of Rajbet. Once there, decide which sport and which game you wish to watch. While watching the game, you can place a variety of wagers. Additionally, you may utilize the multi-live option to wager on a number of live events that are being streamed for everyone to see in real time.

Rajbet Casino At Rajbet, you may select from a wide range of diverse casino games that are broken down into many distinct categories. Only a handful of the many different kinds of casino games available at Rajbet include jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots. Well-known software providers like Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, and many others power all of the Rajbet casino games at the sports betting and casino gambling platform.

Popular Rajbet Games We've produced a list of some of the most popular games at Rajbet to assist you in making your selection from among the numerous games offered there. See a list of them in the information below! Slots You need to bet and land specific symbol combinations to win when playing slots at an online casino. In this section of the casino, there are several slot machines. They all use various techniques and address various topics. Poker Live dealer poker, one of the most popular games at online casinos, is one of Rajbet's poker betting options. Since they are all licensed and run by reputable software companies, all of the games are controlled by the RNG. Baccarat The objective of the popular card game of baccarat in India is to obtain a set of cards with a value of nine or one that is as near to nine as possible. Indian gamers enjoy and commonly utilize this particular betting option on the betting site. Blackjack In the straightforward yet thrilling game of blackjack, you must get at least 21 points while the dealer can never go above 21. Rajbet offers both offline and live blackjack games, and Indian players commonly select both. Roulette or European Roulette The dealer spins the roulette wheel while the ball travels through, which is the basic principle of all roulette casino games. In one place, the ball stops moving altogether. You may win if you place a bet on where the ball will fall. Try them all out to choose which version of this casino game best suits your requirements. Jackpot Games You may definitely play the jackpot games that Rajbet's casino provides. You may bet using the paylines and reels in this game, and if it pays off, you win. Customers that frequent the Rajbet-run Indian casinos seem to appreciate this particular game.

Lotteries Rajbet users have the choice to take part in online lotteries, which are entirely legal in India. Each participant must purchase a total of six tickets, each bearing a different number. It is unclear how many there are in total. Your odds of winning a possible prize rise as you buy more tickets.

Bingo You must keep track of the numbers that appear during the game in an unpredictable order in order to fill in the numbers on your bingo card. The first individual to correctly finish the number card receives the reward.

TV Games Nobody really plays the games in the TV Games area by themselves, which is one of the things that distinguishes it as unique. Customers made wagers based on their expectations of how the game would unfold, much like they would if they were watching it on television. It resembles taking a gamble on the result in several ways.

Results and Statistics A variety of data and results, including details on previous events and contests, are available on the Rajbet statistics and results website. The statistics include data on victories, losses, goals, opponents, and other occurrences for both particular players and whole teams. All of this is done to arm you with the knowledge you need to make better informed wagers.

Bet Constructor The Bet Constructor tool from Rajbet allows you to create two teams at once. The winning team is the one with more goals overall than the opposition. It reduces the possibility of a bad outcome while enabling you to profit from the success of your rivals.

Support There are various methods to contact customer service at Rajbet. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do all in their ability to help you. The contact details for Rajbet in India are included in the table below. The ways to contact Details Contact form Click on the “Contacts” tab at the bottom of the page, and fill out the form with your name, email, topic, category, and message Live chat You should see a button in the bottom-right corner, and by clicking it, you can soon talk to a consultant about your issue

SportsCafe Verdict We have granted Rajbet the Sportscafe stamp of approval because we believe it has a lot to offer Indian clients. This demonstrates that it is an extremely trustworthy and safe betting website in India. The website is protected since Curacao awarded it a reliable gambling license. Rajbet is a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India since it provides an Android mobile app that does the same tasks as the PC version but is speedier and available from anywhere. The one major issue is that there isn't currently a mobile app for iOS devices, even if it is still under development. Additionally, Rajbet has received extremely positive feedback from Indian players.