Betinia Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betinia App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Registration Betinia Betinia platform is renowned among all the sports betting platforms in the Indian betting market. The platform's range includes the most popular sports for betting and the most reliable payment systems. In the review, we will tell you about all the deposit and withdrawal methods provided on the Betinia platform. Join the Betinia platform and get a 100% up to 8,000 INR Welcome Bonus! Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Betinia

Betinia Deposit Methods for India

We currently offer the most popular payment system types in our assortment, so you can bet on sports with the safest and most verified deposit methods. Betinia's range of payment options includes the following:

PhonePe;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

MiFinity;

Jeton and others!

All the money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly. This means that you can now choose the payment system that suits you, make a deposit and start betting!

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betinia?

Before making your deposit, you should be aware that there is a minimum deposit amount for each of the payment system options. In the table below we will detail the minimum deposit amount for the payment systems available on the Betinia platform, study it carefully and save yourself some time:

PhonePe INR 500 Visa INR 500 Mastercard INR 500 Skrill INR 500 Skrill INR 500 Neteller INR 500 AstroPay INR 800 MiFinity INR 900 Jeton INR 900

Done! Now you know the basic information about the payment systems available on the Betinia platform and you can choose the option that suits you best!

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betinia App

The Betinia team cares about each of its users and therefore offers a separate Betinia app for Android and iOS users. The full functionality of the platform is included and you will be able to take advantage of any service. Also, all the information provided about the availability of sports disciplines. bonuses, promotions and payment methods are the same as on the official website. Therefore, the table above with the minimum deposit amounts for each payment system of the platform will also correspond to the Betinia mobile app.

First Deposit Bonus

The main advantage of the platform is that for every new Indian user, the Betinia team offers a Welcome Bonus! The bonus is active for the two main sections of the platform and gives you the opportunity to make more of your first deposit. Read on to find out all the bonus rules presented below so you don't run into any difficulties and save time.

Betting Bonus

In the sports betting section, every player will find a welcome bonus. It consists of a 100% up to 8,000 INR on the first deposit.

More information about the bonus action:

The maximum bonus amount is INR 8,000;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 6x;

The sports offer is valid for 30 days after activation.

Casino Bonus

For casino split fans, the Betinia team has also prepared a welcome bonus of 100% up to 40,000 INR + 200 FS! The bonus is available to all players in the Online Casino section and applies to the Live Casino section.

Check out the following bonus conditions:

The maximum amount of the bonus is INR 40,000;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Wagering requirements are 35x;

The offer is valid for 10 days.

How to Deposit Money to the Betinia Account?

In order to make a deposit on the Betinia platform you must be of legal age and a registered user. Then the process of making a deposit is very simple and takes up to 5 minutes of your time. We are sure that every experienced user can do it. But for beginners we have prepared special step-by-step instructions to help you save time:

1 Create a Betinia Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Betinia. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 500 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make your first deposit

Done! Now you know how to deposit correctly and you can do it now in any way you like to start playing together with Betinia!

Deposit With Debit Cards

The range of payment systems available on the Betinia platform includes the most popular deposit offers, including Visa and MasterCard debit cards. You'll be able to make a deposit in any way you like. Check out our step-by-step instructions on how to make a deposit using your debit cards:

Log in to your personal Betinia account and go to "Accounts". Select the MasterCard or Visa method among the available variants and click on it. Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 500. Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer. Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

We did it! Join the Betinia platform, choose any cash deposit option you like and start betting now!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betinia?

The Betinia team takes care of its customers, so any deposit you make will be credited to your account instantly. Of course, there may be some minor delays, but these are very rare. Withdrawals at Betinia usually take 1-3 days, but as Betinia is a licensed bookmaker and all the payment systems are safe.

Betinia Deposit Limits

Basically, the amount of your deposit limit will depend on the payment method you choose, as it is different for each one. In addition, once you become a registered user and have access to your personal account, you will be able to set your own deposit limit. This will help you set the amount of money you can deposit into your account.

Betinia Deposit Summary

To conclude the review, we would like to note that the Betinia platform fully meets all certified standards and fulfills all functions. The payment system methods presented in the range have proven to be safe and reliable to use. We confidently give Betinia a Sportscafe badge and recommend it for use!

FAQ

We have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and tried to answer them as fully as possible. If you still have any questions about payment systems, deposits and withdrawals, have a look at the information below and you'll be sure to have no questions at all.

Can I Use the Betinia Deposit Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, you can't. The Betinia platform is represented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally in the betting market. Therefore, when using the bonus, you must be a registered customer, and you are only allowed to activate the deposit bonus once. The review section "First Deposit Bonus" provides more detailed information on all the rules for using the bonus, study it carefully and you will have no questions left!

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betinia?

Yes, of course. In order to make a deposit in Rupees, you need to specify your preferred currency, in this case, Rupees, during registration on the Betinia platform. You will then be able to make a deposit in Rupees when you make a deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Betinia Account?

Yes, you can. On the Betinia platform, you will find a wide variety of currencies for funding your account. If you have any currency you wish to convert, you can do so by going to My Accounts and converting any currency into Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betinia Account?

Betinia is a licensed sports betting platform in India and has a fair gaming policy. Every user is allowed to make a deposit only if they are of legal age, have a personal account and all the information provided is true. Therefore you can only make a deposit from a personal account and under a personal name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betinia?

You will find a large number of different payment options on the platform, including debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard. The review section "Deposit With Debit Cards " provides detailed step-by-step instructions. which can help you make a deposit using debit cards.