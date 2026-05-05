Stake is one of the most profitable sports betting platforms on the betting market in India. The range of the platform includes the most ambitious sports markets, as well as a large number of lucrative offers. In this review, we will tell you about the most lucrative bonus offers available on the platform. Join Stake and don't miss your chance to play on the most popular platform in India!

Stake Welcome Bonus

The bookmaker have a Welcome Bonus of 200% up to 186,711 INR by SPORTSCAFE code. The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is 940 INR. Once the Welcome Bonus appears on the platform it can be activated as follows.

How to Get a Stake Welcome Bonus? Getting the Welcome Bonus Stake is very easy. All you need is to be a registered user. And in order to register and then fund your account to activate the bonus, you must be at least 18 years old. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to get the Stake Welcome Bonus: 1 Create an account Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. Click on the "Register" button in the top right corner of the screen and you will be taken to the registration page. All the personal details you have entered must be true. Think of a secure username and password and complete the registration by clicking on the "Done" button. Go to Website 2 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Stake. After successfully completing the account verification process you will receive a confirmation email to the email address you have provided. 3 Make a deposit Once you have successfully completed the registration process, you will have access to your personal account. Go to "My Accounts" and make at least the minimum deposit to get the welcome bonus. The money you have deposited will be credited to your account instantly. Make Deposit Done! Now you know how to get a bonus. This means you can join the Stake platform now and don't miss your chance! How to Win Back the Stake Welcome Bonus? To use the welcome bonus, players need to meet the wagering rules. The requirement is 40x on the total amount of the deposit and bonus. It is important to check the terms before placing bets to avoid losing the bonus. Once the wagering is completed, any winnings become available for withdrawal. Until then, bonus funds can only be used for betting according to the rules./p>

Stake Bonuses Terms and Conditions All users of the licensed Stake platform must know and follow the basic rules when using it. We have prepared a short list with the main points for comfortable use: Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses. If you follow all of these points, you will be able to take full advantage of all of the platform's services and never run into any difficulties.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Stake The Stake team cares about each of its users, so in addition to a similar Welcome Bonus, each registered user gets access to the "Bonuses" section. There are a huge number of great offers for all tastes. Further in the review we will tell you only about the most popular bonus offers for Stake customers.

Cashback (VIP) One of the most advantageous bonus offers for all registered users is a monthly cashback! The Stake platform includes 6 loyalty levels, which are calculated individually for each player on a monthly basis. This level depends on your activity level during the month. Cashback percentages can be as high as 25%. All bets calculated on Stake are refunded 3x (three times) faster. Invalid bets are excluded. The more you play, the higher your level. Stake’s Daily Races Place your bet now to take part in the Stake daily race for 9,489,840 INR! For every bet you place, sports or casino, you will move up the leaderboard of the daily race.The top 5,000 drivers will be rewarded each day based on their position on the leaderboard. You can view your position on the leaderboard at the bottom of the page.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Stake App The company's mobile app is still under development, but it can be said for sure that you will be able to find all the same bonuses in it as on the official website. Perhaps the company will create a separate bonus for the app. You will be able to use all the services of the platform, as well as all presented Stake bonuses are fully similar to the Stake app itself. Stake gets into ratings of the best cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.