Stake Cricket Betting — Get 200% up to 186,711 INR as a Bonus

Stake App: 5.0 ★★★★★ Registration Stake One of the most popular sports for betting on sports in India is Cricket. And one of the most popular platforms for cricket betting is Stake. The platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and offers various cricket betting options such as online betting, live betting and IPL betting. Join the Stake platform now and start betting on cricket with the best odds! Welcome bonus 200% up to 186,711 INR Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Join Stake

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Stake?

As the Stake platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, in order to start betting on Cricket you need to become a registered user. Only after you have completed the registration process will you have access to your personal account and be able to fund your betting account. It is important to know that only a user who is at least 18 years old can join the Stake platform and start betting. Please refer to our step-by-step guide on how to start betting on Stake:

1 Start your registration Stake To do this, go back to the overview header and click on "Join Stake". You will be presented with an empty registration page, which you need to fill in with correct personal data; Go to Website 2 Log in your personal account Enter the username and password you came up with earlier to log in to your account; 3 Top up your account Go to My Accounts, choose your preferred payment method and top up your wallet; 4 Place your bet on Cricket Go to Sports select the sport Cricket, study the upcoming events and then place a bet of your desired amount.

Done! Once you have become a full user of the platform, you will receive a confirmation email. You will have access to the full range of services on the platform and you can start betting on Cricket. If your bet is successful, the money will automatically be credited to your betting account.

Stake Cricket Bonus for New Players

New players can get a welcome bonus on the first deposit. The offer gives a 200% up to 186,711 INR with a minimum deposit of 940 INR. It can be used for cricket betting, including IPL matches.

The bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement on the total of deposit and bonus. After meeting the conditions, winnings become available for withdrawal.

Stake Cricket App and APK Download

If you prefer to bet on cricket anywhere and anytime, the standalone Stake app is perfect for you as it will soon be available for download and installation. The app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and will work on Android and iOS operating system. The app will be completely free to download, all you need is free space on your smartphone. Use the step-by-step instructions to download the cricket betting app when it is released:

Go back to the header of the review and click on "Download the Stake app"; Select downloading for Android device and get the app; Go to the downloads section on your device, find any previously downloaded files and start installing them.

Done! You are now a full user of Stake standalone mobile betting app and can now start betting on Cricket right on the go!

IPL Cricket Betting

As said earlier, Stake platform offers the most ambitious sports markets for its customers. Every Indian user will be able to start betting on the IPL! IPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues in India. On the platform, you will find a variety of IPL betting options including match betting, odds betting and more. You can bet on your favorite teams and players and follow the events in real time.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Stake

Apart from betting on the IPL, every Indian bettor can also take advantage of other types of betting, such as on less popular tournaments or national leagues. On Stake platform, you can place the following online cricket bets in the following sections:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

You can choose and try any cricket betting option that suits you. Live betting you can place bets during the match. You can watch the entire game via a high quality live feed, which will help you better predict the outcome of the match and add more excitement.

FAQ

In order to fully provide you with all the information you need on Cricket betting on Stake platform, we have answered some of the most popular questions from Indian users. Study the information carefully below and you will know everything about Cricket betting.

Does the Stake Platform Offer IPL Betting?

Yes, of course. The platform's range includes a wide variety of sports markets and a major sporting event such as the IPL. You'll be able to bet on the IPL at any time with the best odds.

How Do I Bet on Cricket Online at Stake?

Betting on Cricket on the Stake is quick and easy. Go through the registration process and deposit your account with the minimum deposit amount. In our "How to Stake Cricket Bet Online?" guide, you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to bet cricket correctly.

Is Cricket Betting Legal in India?

Yes, of course. Stake platform is represented by a licensed bookmaker and also adheres to a fair play policy. Therefore, you don't have to worry about the legality of using the platform for betting in India.