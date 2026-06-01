Melbet Cricket Betting — Get 150% up to 40,000 INR as a Bonus

Melbet App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration Melbet Melbet is one of the leading companies offering legal betting services. Since then hundreds of thousands of players from all over the world and India have joined it. All the official matches in cricket tournaments at all different levels will be available for your bets. Sign up for Melbet with our promo code SCAFE30 and get a guaranteed 150% up to 40,000 INR bonus on your account! Welcome bonus 150% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Melbet

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Melbet?

Melbet covers all cricket events, whether regional or international. On the site, you can easily place a bet at any time with just a few clicks. We've put together a step-by-step guide for you, use it to avoid mistakes when betting on cricket:

1 Create an Account Go to Melbet official website, fill in the registration form with the required information and create your account. Go to Website 2 Make a Deposit Fund your account with rupees via any payment system. 3 Select Cricket Select cricket in the top panel and decide whether you want to bet on a pre-match or a live match. 4 Select an Event Select a cricket tournament from the list of events in the sidebar. 5 Decide on the Odds Select the match, check the odds and select a favorable outcome. 6 Place a Bet Enter the amount of your bet and press the confirm button. Make a Bet

As a result, the amount will be deducted from your account and a bet coupon will be generated. Wait for the end of the event and, if you win, receive your winnings according to the odds.

Bonus for New Players

All new Melbet players from India have an opportunity to get extra money to their gaming account. The welcome bonus is available right after registration and only applies to your first deposit. You can get 150% up to 40,000 INR into your account for betting on cricket or other sports if you use our exclusive bonus code "SCAFE30" when registering. It's a great opportunity to learn the betting mechanism and increase your bankroll at the initial stage.

More information about the Melbet cricket bonus can be found below:

The minimum amount of the first deposit to qualify for the promotion is 75 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 50,000 INR;

The offer is valid for 30 days after registration;

Only accumulator bets with odds of at least 1.90 are taken into account. Each accumulator bet must contain 5 or more selections;

The whole amount of the bonus offer must be wagered before all the money can be withdrawn from the gaming account.

Exclusive Melbet Cricket Promo Code up to 50,000 INR

If you're getting ready to start online cricket betting on Melbet, be sure to mention our bonus code "SCAFE30" when you create an account to get extra benefits. With it, you can count on an increased welcome bonus of 150%. The promo code can only be applied once by new players who have not previously registered at Melbet. Just enter "SCAFE30" in the box with the promotion code when you create your account and make a deposit of at least 75 INR. Take advantage of our promotional offer to get a great experience and win more in cricket betting with minimal risk!

Melbet Cricket App and APK Download

Every user from India can download the modern Melbet app for Android and iOS absolutely free and start betting on cricket right on the go. It combines a complete set of functions and tools for betting in a high-tech shell. With it, you can quickly create an account, fund your gaming account and start winning.

Detailed instructions for installing Melbet betting app are given below:

Go to Melbet mobile site using any browser on your mobile device; Open the page with the application in the main menu and find the file according to your operating system (Android or iOS).Click on it and confirm the download; Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the application. After a few seconds you will receive a notification of a successful download, and the Melbet icon will appear in your smartphone menu.

Success! Now you can launch the Melbet apk, log in to your account and start betting on cricket wherever you are!

IPL Cricket Betting

IPL is the biggest international cricket tournament, attracting more and more viewers and bettors in India. Melbet has all the useful features to make sure you get only pleasant emotions from betting on the Indian Premier League. Each match will be filled with many markets and competitive odds. If you're a fan of this tournament, you can easily win rupees and enjoy watching the tournament with Melbet's tools and exclusive bonus offers.

Big Bash Level Up

During the playing season, place bets of 268 INR and above on Big Bash League matches and get 20% cashback of up to 8,965 INR. The cashback percentage depends on the total stake of the eligible bets that you place and are settled over the course of a week. You need to wager 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets. Each accumulator must contain 4 or more selections, at least 4 of which must be at odds of 1.5 or higher.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity

In addition to pre-match cricket betting, Melbet also features other betting options to provide Indian players with variation and the opportunity to enjoy the gaming experience to the fullest. Among them:

Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual Cricket Betting.

Choose any of the cricket betting options at Melbet and win with maximum comfort!

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about Melbet cricket betting from Indian players. Take a look at them as they may contain the answers you are looking for:

Does Melbet Have a Cricket Betting Welcome Bonus for Indian players?

Every new Melbet player from India can get a 150% bonus of up to 65,200 INR with promo code "SCAFE30" for betting on any sports and sports matches. You can use this bonus in cricket betting, including IPL, to win even more.

Is it Legal to Bet on Cricket at Melbet?

Yes, it is. Melbet offers legal online cricket betting services to Indian users over the age of 18. The bookie is also licensed by Curacao Gambling Commission, which confirms its legality and safety.

Can I Bet on IPL via Melbet Mobile App?

Yes, you can use Melbet app for Android and iOS to bet on IPL and other cricket events right from your device and win rupees. You can install the app for free from the bookie's official website.