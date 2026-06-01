Parimatch Cricket Betting — Get 150% up to ₹20,000 as a Bonus

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Parimatch is a leading betting site with a rich history and multi-million audience around the world, including India. Today the brand provides a full range of options for comfortable cricket betting. Every match, both international and regional, is available for LINE and LIVE betting. Join Parimatch with our exclusive promo code SCAFE30 and get a welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20,000! Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Parimatch? Parimatch has a clear interface and simple mechanisms, so even a beginner won't have any difficulty during online cricket betting. We have prepared a simple instruction for you, following which you will be able to avoid difficulties and place a bet successfully: 1 Create a new account Visit Parimatch official website through our link and click on the "Sign Up" button. Fill in the registration form with the correct data, including your phone number and password and create an account. Go to website 2 Make a deposit Go to the section with deposits and choose a convenient payment method for you. Specify the transfer amount and confirm the deposit. 3 Choose cricket Go to the sports section and select cricket from available sports disciplines. 4 Select a match On the sports discipline page click on the match you are interested in. 5 Select the market On the match page, you will find a table with a large number of intra-match events available for betting and their odds. Select the market and the odds you want to bet on. 6 Confirm the bet In the window that appears, enter the amount and type of your bet and click on the confirm button. Make a bet Thus, your bet for real money will be placed. All winnings are credited to users automatically after the market is played/match is over.

Parimatch Cricket Bonus for New Players New Indian players are most interested in the sports bonus, as it gives them the benefit of betting on cricket with minimal risk. Parimatch welcomes registered customers with a generous 150% up to ₹20,000 bonus on their first deposit. Read more about the Parimatch welcome bonus to make the most of it: The first minimum deposit amount is Rs. 100;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 20,000;

The bonus is valid for 14 days after registration.

The wagering is 10x on single bets;

Bets at odds of at least 1.8 are accepted. Remember that the Parimatch sports bonus only applies to the first deposit, so think a bit before you make a deposit for the first time. Use bonus money for cricket betting to significantly increase your winnings and have a great experience.

Exclusive Parimatch Cricket Promo Code up to Rs.30,000 If this is your first time at Parimatch, be sure to apply our exclusive promo code "SCAFE30" when you sign up to get extra benefits for cricket betting. This will increase the welcome bonus from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 and give you extra options to play big. To activate the Parimatch promo code, simply enter "SCAFE30" in the appropriate field when creating a new account, then fund your betting balance with at least Rs 100. It is worth noting that the offer can be used by new customers only once to benefit from the bookie.

Cricket Tournaments for Betting at Parimatch Parimatch provides many popular cricket tournaments for betting in India. Some of the most exciting events include the Indian Premier League, ICC World Cup, ODI World Cup, and more. Indian Premier League The Indian Premier League (IPL) is India’s largest T20 cricket tournament. It features high-energy matches and top players from around the world, making it a favorite for betting. ICC World Cup The ICC World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament, held every four years. The world’s best teams compete in high-stakes matches, attracting significant interest for betting. ODI World Cup The ODI World Cup is a 50-over tournament featuring top cricketing nations. Its intense matches and global popularity make it a prime choice for bettors. The Big Bash League The Big Bash League (BBL) is Australia’s leading T20 tournament. Known for its fast-paced cricket, it continues to grow in popularity among fans and bettors. Pakistan Super League The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a top T20 cricket league that features international stars and exciting matches, making it popular for cricket betting. Ashes Series and More The Ashes Series is a historic rivalry between England and Australia that captivates cricket fans worldwide. Along with other top series, it provides great opportunities for betting.

Parimatch Cricket Betting Features Parimatch has several features that make cricket betting more enjoyable. Bettors can take advantage of live betting, diverse betting markets, competitive odds, and more. These features cater to both beginners and experienced cricket fans. Live Betting Parimatch lets you place bets during a cricket match with its live betting feature. As the game unfolds, odds are updated in real-time, allowing you to adjust your bets based on the match's progress. Wide Range of Betting Markets At Parimatch, you can explore a variety of betting markets. Whether you're predicting the match winner, total runs, top batsman, or the number of wickets, there's plenty of options to choose from. Competitive Odds Parimatch ensures that you get competitive odds on major cricket tournaments like the IPL, ICC events, and international matches. These odds can help you maximize your potential winnings when placing your bets. Cash Out Option The cash-out option at Parimatch allows you to take control of your bets. You can secure a profit or cut your losses by cashing out before the cricket match reaches its conclusion. Betting on Multiple Formats Parimatch supports betting on all cricket formats. Whether it's Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), or T20s, you can bet on both international and domestic leagues across these different formats. Live Streaming Parimatch provides live streaming for select cricket matches. This feature lets you watch the action unfold directly on the platform while placing your bets, keeping you engaged throughout the game. Detailed Match Statistics and Analytics Parimatch equips you with detailed match statistics and analytics. These insights, including match previews and in-depth stats, can help you make more informed betting decisions on cricket matches.

Pros and Cons Cricket betting at Parimatch has its advantages and a few downsides. The platform has a special section for cricket, mobile apps for betting on the go, and a Hindi language option for Indian users. Parimatch is also active on social networks and has a dedicated blog for tips and updates. However, some users may find that certain features or odds could be improved. Pros Cons Dedicated cricket section Withdrawal processing times can vary Mobile applications Hindi interface Active on social networks Dedicated blog page for tips and updates

Parimatch Cricket Betting Odds Parimatch gives good odds on most cricket matches and tournaments. You can choose between decimal, fractional, and American odds formats. Decimal odds show the total payout, while fractional and American odds provide different ways to calculate potential winnings.

Live Betting The live betting section at Parimatch lets you place bets while cricket matches are happening. Unlike pre-match betting, where you bet before the game starts, live betting allows you to react to the action as it unfolds. This way, you can watch the game and make decisions based on what you see. At Parimatch, live betting is simple, with updated odds shown in real-time. You can bet on different aspects of the match, like which team will score next or the total runs in an over. One major advantage of live betting at Parimatch is the cash-out option. This feature lets you take your winnings or reduce your losses depending on how the match is going. Overall, live betting at Parimatch adds excitement and strategy to cricket betting. How to Start Live Cricket Betting at Parimatch in 5 steps Follow these steps to place your bets on ongoing matches. Sign up on the Parimatch website or app and complete the registration process. Add money to your account using one of the available payment methods. Go to the live betting section on the platform. Select the ongoing cricket match you want to bet on. Choose your betting option, enter your stake, and confirm your bet. Now you’re ready to enjoy live betting on cricket!

Cricket Betting Tips for Parimatch To make the most of your cricket betting, it’s important to be informed and strategic. Understand the Game Before betting, make sure you know the rules and formats of cricket. Understanding how Test matches, ODIs, and T20s differ can help you make smarter decisions when placing your bets. Research Teams and Players Check the latest performances, injuries, and player forms. Look at head-to-head records between teams. Knowing the current situation of teams and players can give you an advantage when predicting match outcomes. Analyze Pitch and Weather Conditions The pitch and weather can greatly affect a cricket match. For example, a pitch that helps bowlers or rainy weather can change the game. Pay attention to these factors to improve your betting strategy. Explore Different Bet Types Parimatch has many betting options, like betting on the match-winner, top batsman, or total runs. Mixing different types of bets based on your research can help you cover more possibilities in your betting. Manage Your Bankroll Set a budget for your betting and stick to it. Only bet what you can afford to lose, and don’t chase your losses. Good bankroll management is important for long-term success in betting. Utilize Live Betting With live betting at Parimatch, you can place bets while the match is happening. This can be useful if you can read how the game is going and make quick decisions based on the action. Stay Updated with Promotions Always check for promotions and bonuses at Parimatch. These can give you extra value or free bets, helping you expand your betting strategy and possibly increase your chances of winning.

Parimatch Bets Types Parimatch provides a variety of betting markets to match different preferences. Here are some common bet types: Single Bet: A simple wager on one outcome.

Parlay Bet: A combination of multiple bets that all need to win.

Total Runs: Predict the total runs scored in the match.

Match Winner: Bet on which team will win the match.

Top Batsman/Bowler: Wager on who will score the most runs or take the most wickets.

Over/Under: Bet on whether the total runs will be over or under a certain number.

Live Betting: Place bets during the match while it’s happening. These options give you flexibility to choose how you want to bet.

Parimatch Cricket App and APK Download The Parimatch development team has created a convenient betting app for Android. It is perfectly optimized and works without lags even on old devices. The app has all the features and options for cricket betting right on the go. You can use it to register, deposit rupees into your account and start winning. Absolutely every player from India can install the Parimatch app for free by following our instructions below: 1 Open Parimatch. Go to the Parimatch mobile site using any browser on your mobile device; Go to website 2 Download the apk file. Scroll down the home page and find the file with the app. Click on it and confirm the download; 3 Install the Parimatch app. Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the app. After a few seconds, you will receive a notification that the download was successful and the Parimatch icon will appear in your smartphone menu. Success! You can now launch the app, log in to your Parimatch account and start betting on cricket with the utmost comfort!

IPL Cricket Betting Parimatch has certain benefits for betting on popular cricket tournaments. The IPL is the most anticipated event that brings cricket betting fans together. The tournament attracts Indian players not only with exciting matches but also with the opportunity to place some winning bets. Parimatch is committed to providing the best possible experience, so high odds, a wide variety of bets, and exclusive bonuses during the playing season await bettors.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Parimatch Parimatch strives to provide the best user experience, so in addition to classic cricket betting, the bookie provides other betting options, including: Live cricket betting;

E-Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting. Virtual cricket matches on Parimatch last much less than real sports matches and are generated by artificial intelligence. Since the outcomes are generated by artificial intelligence, they are completely unpredictable. Choose any of the cricket betting options at Parimatch and experience a full range of emotions.