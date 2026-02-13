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Vavada Mobile App for Android (APK) & iOS –  Download Latest Version 2025

Vavada

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Registration

Vavada

Renowned globally and now enthusiastically welcomed in India, Vavada’s mobile app has rapidly secured trust among thousands of betting enthusiasts. Offering seamless performance across Android and iOS, it boasts an expansive array of features — from sports betting to cryptocurrency transactions.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 85,000 INR

Promocode:

No promo

Join Vavada

About the Vavada App

The Vavada app, available free of charge, launched initially in 2017 and operates under a Curaçao license, reinforcing credibility. It gracefully accommodates both English and Hindi speakers, effortlessly bridging language barriers for users in India. The app adeptly supports various payment methods, including popular digital wallets (UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, IMPS, Google Pay) and cryptocurrency transactions. A striking welcome bonus of 100% up to 85,000 INR further amplifies its appeal.

About Vavada App

Feature

Info

Languages

English, Hindi

Year Founded

2017

Payment Methods

UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, IMPS, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency

Games

Slots, Live Games, Sports, Crash

Welcome Bonus

100% up to 85,000 INR

Minimum Withdrawal

500 INR

Minimum Deposit

300 INR

Customer Support

Live Chat, Email, Phone Number

Mobile App

iOS and Android

App Cost

Free

APK Size

Around 40 MB

License

Curaçao

Guide to Installing the Vavada APK App on Android

Due to Google Play restrictions, users must directly obtain the APK from the Vavada website:

1

Launch your mobile browser and navigate to Vavada’s official website

Go to website
official Vavada website.
2

Locate and tap the Android app download icon

You will be redirected to a dedicated APK hosting page.

Android icon on Vavada official website.
3

Click the download link labeled "Vavada APK."

Find the download Vavada apk link and press it. Wait for the file to download to the device.

Vavada app download page.
4

Confirm the installation prompt, and let the setup complete

Post-installation, the Vavada icon appears, marking readiness for betting and gaming.

Installing Vavada on iOS Devices

Apple users can follow this streamlined process:

1

Visit the official Vavada webpage using Safari or any preferred browser

Go to website
Vavada website.
2

Select the "iOS Application" button, which redirects to the App Store

Application for iOS on Vavada website.
3

Tap "Download" to initiate installation.

Vavada on the App Store.
4

Wait briefly as the app installs, subsequently becoming instantly accessible

Vavada app on the workspace.

System Requirements (Android & iOS)

To guarantee optimal performance, the app requires the following minimum specs:

System Requirements

Platform

Minimum OS Version

Required Space

Android

10.0 or higher

100 MB

iOS

11.0 or higher

120 MB

In 2025, popular supported devices include:

  • Samsung Galaxy S25, S24, S23

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, Note 13

  • iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

  • iPad Air 4, iPad Pro (2021)

Checking device compatibility before installation is strongly advised to avoid technical difficulties.

Creating a Vavada Account

Registration is straightforward and user-centric:

  1. Navigate to the official Vavada site and select "Registration."
  2. Input email or phone number, set a secure password, select currency, and agree to Terms and Conditions.
  3. Verify entered details and confirm registration.

Additionally, users can expedite the registration using Google or Telegram accounts. Age verification ensures compliance with regulatory standards (18+ only).

Account Verification Process

Vavada mandates account verification to maintain security and prevent fraudulent activities:

  1. Log in to your Vavada account.
  2. Access the verification section.
  3. Upload required documents:
    • Valid identification (Passport, Aadhar card, Driver's License)
    • Proof of residency (recent utility bill or bank statement)
  4. Enable two-factor authentication using your current password.
  5. Await verification confirmation, typically completed within a few hours.

All personal documents remain secure and strictly confidential.

Pros and Cons of the Vavada Mobile App

Vavada’s mobile experience comes with distinct advantages but a few caveats as well:

Pros Cons
Cross-platform compatibility (Android/iOS) Internet connection required
Extensive payment options No offline functionality
Quick and easy registration Relatively large APK size (Android)
Multilingual interface (including Hindi) Some devices might lack support
Efficient live chat support Delayed updates occasionally

Features of the Vavada Mobile App

The Vavada mobile application stands out prominently with a fusion of speed, simplicity, and extensive betting capabilities, making it a favorite among Indian gaming and sports enthusiasts. It seamlessly supports a diverse range of bets, enriched by live streaming functionality, offering users an unmatched interactive experience.

Core Features of the Vavada Mobile App:

  • Comprehensive betting options
  • Real-time video streams
  • Rapid login and navigation
  • Intuitive, user-friendly design
  • Optimized performance
  • Round-the-clock customer support
  • Robust security protocols

Vavada Mobile App Sportsbook

Vavada provides an expansive sportsbook tailored for quick navigation and swift betting actions. Featuring both popular and niche sports, the platform is designed meticulously to match the website experience, allowing smooth transitions between events, sports, and live updates.

Cricket

Cricket holds immense appeal among Indian bettors. Vavada provides comprehensive coverage of premier events, including the IPL, ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Ranji Trophy, enabling bets on outcomes like match results, player performances, runs, and wickets.

Football

Football's growing popularity in India is reflected in extensive betting opportunities on leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and FIFA World Cup, offering bets on goals, match outcomes, and player statistics.

Tennis

Tennis betting encompasses prestigious tournaments such as Wimbledon, US Open, French Open, and Australian Open, allowing users to wager on match outcomes, total sets, and games.

Basketball

Basketball enthusiasts frequently bet on key tournaments including the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIBA World Cup, focusing on points, match results, and individual player performances.

Baseball

Despite being relatively niche, baseball betting is gaining traction with MLB and World Baseball Classic offering intriguing options for game results, runs, and innings outcomes.

Esports

Vavada offers extensive esports coverage with real-time streaming and diverse betting markets, from match outcomes to individual player statistics. Popular games include:

  • League of Legends
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • Valorant
  • Overwatch 2
  • Call of Duty
  • Halo
  • Starcraft
  • Warcraft 3
  • Rocket League
  • Age of Empires

Vavada Casino Section

The casino section at Vavada hosts an impressive array of games suited to various tastes, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and immersive live dealer games. Players can explore games in demo mode before wagering real money.

Crash Games

Renowned for simplicity and excitement, crash games provided by Spribe (Aviator), Smartsoft, BGaming, JILI, and TurboGames include popular titles like Bubbles, Speed Crash, Plinko, Multiplayer Mines, and Crash X.

Slots

Slot enthusiasts enjoy a vast selection of engaging games by leading developers like JILI, NoLimit City, Endorphina, Belatra, and Play'n Go. Featured slots include Golden Egg Invaders, Piggy Coin: Hold & Win, Rise of Apollo, Lucky Lu, and Wanted Dead or A Wild.

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website

Mobile application and mobile website both let players use Vavada on phones. The app opens fast and sends alerts about bets and bonuses. The website works on any browser and needs no download. Both allow bets, deposits, and access to all games.

Comparison: Mobile App vs Mobile Website

Feature

Mobile App

Mobile Website

Loading Speed

Consistently fast

Variable based on connection

Setup

Installation required

No installation necessary

Alerts

Notifications supported

No notifications

Device Support

Limited to compatible devices

Universal smartphone access

Updates

Manual updates required

Automatically updated

Data Use

Lower after initial install

Higher with frequent access

Offline Access

Unavailable

Unavailable

Payment Options in Vavada App

Convenience is emphasized with popular Indian payment methods, featuring quick processing and accommodating transaction limits:

Payment Options

Payment Options

Min Deposit

Max Deposit

Processing Time

UPI

300 INR

100,000 INR

Few minutes

PhonePe

300 INR

100,000 INR

Few minutes

PayTM

300 INR

100,000 INR

Few minutes

IMPS

300 INR

100,000 INR

Instant to few hours

GooglePay

300 INR

100,000 INR

Few minutes

Cryptocurrency

Varies

Varies

Usually instant

Deposit and Withdrawal Procedures

Deposits and withdrawals are straightforward, quick, and fee-free:

Deposits:

  1. Choose your preferred method.
  2. Enter the desired amount.
  3. Verify payment details.
  4. Confirm and finalize the transaction.

Withdrawals:

  1. Select your withdrawal method.
  2. Specify the amount to withdraw.
  3. Confirm your request.
  4. Await processing and receipt.

Welcome Bonus and Status Levels

New users benefit significantly with a generous welcome bonus, matching 100% of their first deposit, up to ₹85,000. Regular bettors ascend through multiple tiers to unlock richer rewards:

richer rewards

Status

Needed Bet Amount (INR)

Beginner

₹0

Player

₹1,275

Bronze

₹21,250

Silver

₹340,000

Gold

₹680,000

Platinum

₹4,250,000

The bonus and status progression system are equally effective on both mobile and desktop platforms, rewarding consistent participation and engagement.

FAQ

Is the Vavada Sports Betting App Legal?

‌The app works legally in allowed regions.

Mobile Application does not Work After Installation?

Try to reinstall the app or check if the device supports it.

How to Update the Vavada App to the Latest Version?

Download the latest version from the official site or store.

Is it Possible to Use the Vavada Without Registration?

No, registration is required to use the app.

Why can't I Install the Vavada APK on my Phone?

Check phone settings or if the APK matches the device.

How to Recover my Vavada Account Password?

Use the password recovery link on the login page.

Can I Make a Withdrawal by Phone?

Yes, withdrawals work through the app.

Do I Get a Bonus Without Making a Deposit?

No, bonuses need a deposit first.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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