Surrey vs Nottinghamshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUR 53 % Chance of Winning NOT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most exciting games in the Group A of the One-Day Cup is set to take place, as it will be Surrey going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at Kennington Oval. Surrey is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Somerset by 188 runs. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Gloucestershire by 4 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to make it to the knockout stages?

Who will win? Surrey Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire.

Ryan Patel, from Surrey, has scored 374 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.42.

James Hayes, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.70.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ryan Patel, who has scored 374 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.42, and Benji Floros, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 36.30. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 386 runs in 7 innings at an average of 77.20, and James Hayes, who has taken 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.70.

Surrey Chances of Winning: 53%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey had been one of the key performers in this tournament. With four wins and three losses in seven games, the team still stands a chance to reach the knockout stages. For this, they will have to defeat Nottinghamshire in the next game. Against Nottinghamshire, Surrey has been strong and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 307 runs in 7 innings at an average of 61.40, and Dom Sibley, who has scored 337 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.14. Tom Ealham has been able to take 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 36.50.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has also been as strong as Surrey this season. Having played seven games so far, the team has managed to secure four wins and three losses, standing at the second spot in the rankings. Even though the next game will be a challenge for them, the team will be keen to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 286 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.85, and Freddie McCann, who has scored 277 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.57. Brett Hutton has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.11.

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Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Nottinghamshire will be played at Kennington Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has hosted a total of 82 ODIs, out of which 35 have been won by the team batting first, and 43 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 48% Humidity 16° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 48% Humidity 16° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey just got its winning momentum affected ahead of this game. The team is still having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.20, and Josh Blake, who has scored 281 runs in 7 innings at an average of 56.20.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has not been able to do much well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Lyndon James, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 39.50, and Haseeb Hameed, who has scored 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.14.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire List a Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Ryan Patel is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 374 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 53.42.

Kyle Verreynne is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 386 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 77.20.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 36.30.

James Hayes is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.70.