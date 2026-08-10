Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League Match Prediction CEN 53 % Chance of Winning NEW 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League has kept the fans excited, as it will be Central Delhi Kings going against New Delhi Tigers. This match will be played on 11 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Central Delhi Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 4 wickets. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against North Delhi Strikers by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Central Delhi Kings New Delhi Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Delhi Tigers won their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 9 wickets.

Yash Dhull, from Central Delhi Kings, has scored 265 runs in 6 innings at an average of 53.

Hritik Shokeen, from New Delhi Tigers, has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.12.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been in excellent form, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 265 runs in 6 innings at an average of 53, and Money Grewal, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.33. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in the next game. It should be noted that they have a strong record against Central Delhi Kings, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 174 runs in 5 innings at an average of 58, and Hritik Shokeen, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.12.

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 53%

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 47%

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Central Delhi Kings have been brilliant in this tournament so far. After playing six matches this season, the team has managed to secure five wins and lost just one game so far, standing at the top of the table. With its strong form, the next game against New Delhi Tigers will help them to take revenge for the previous season loss. They have players such as Yugal Saini, who has scored 162 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.40, and Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 137 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.40. Gavnish Khurana has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.16.

On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has managed to secure just one win in five games and lost all the remaining four games. However, their record against Central Delhi Kings has been strong, which could help them to win the next game. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 149 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.80, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 79 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19.75. Laxman has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.

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Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Central Delhi Kings and New Delhi Tigers will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Central Delhi Kings and New Delhi Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 80% chance of rain.

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 28° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 28° - 31° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Central Delhi Kings and New Delhi Tigers Player List

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Team Form

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have shown strong performances in this tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 108 runs in 6 innings at an average of 18, and Keshav Dabas, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 36.50.

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to do pretty well in this tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 68 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.40.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Top Batters

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to score 265 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 53.

Lakshay Thareja is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers this season. He has managed to score 174 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 58.

Central Delhi Kings vs New Delhi Tigers Top Bowlers

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 24.33.

Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers this season. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 14.12.