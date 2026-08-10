Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction
GLO
56%
Chance of Winning
NOR
44%
Parimatch
List a
College Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.
- Cameron Bancroft, from Gloucestershire, has scored 310 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.66.
- Yuzvendra Chahal, from Northamptonshire, has taken 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 310 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.66, and Oliver Price, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 30.40. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to end the group stages with a win. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 406 runs in 7 innings at an average of 67.66, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 56%
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 44%
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gloucestershire didn't have a good time in the current edition of the One-Day Cup. The team managed to secure just two wins in the seven games played, and lost all the remaining five games. As they now aim to end the group stages with a win, the match against Northamptonshire brings an opportunity. Their record over them has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Oliver Price, who has scored 286 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.85, and James Bracey, who has scored 269 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.42. Will Williams has been able to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 40.
On the other hand, Northamptonshire has also shown some mixed performances in this tournament. The team has been able to secure just three wins and four losses this season, as they aim to end the group stages with a win. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting their next game is coming against Gloucestershire. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 333 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.50, and Luke Procter, who has scored 181 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.20. Rob Keogh has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.71.
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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire will be played at College Ground in Cheltenham, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.
Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire Player List
Team Form
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Aman Rao, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34.33, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 162 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire have finally started to do well in this tournament. The team is also having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form to end the group stages. They have players such as Luke Procter, who has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20.
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Bopara Ravi
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Broad Justin
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Buchake Arush
batsman
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Buckingham Jordan
bowler
Eckland Joseph
wicket keeper
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Hammond Miles
batsman
Finan Michael
bowler
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Freddie Heldreich
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Gowler George
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Kaul Siddarth
bowler
Rao Aman
no information yet
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Kerrigan Simon
bowler
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Williams Will
bowler
Krishna Shiv
no information yet
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
List a
College Ground, null
Gloucestershire
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Northamptonshire
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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
Cameron Bancroft is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to score 310 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 51.66.
Nathan McSweeney is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 406 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 67.66.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Oliver Price is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 30.40.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 21.
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