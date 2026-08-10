Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction GLO 56 % Chance of Winning NOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group stages of the One-Day Cup will be intense on the final day, as the next Group A clash features Gloucestershire going against Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at College Ground in Cheltenham. Gloucestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 7 wickets. It remains to be seen which team ends the group stages with a win.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Cameron Bancroft, from Gloucestershire, has scored 310 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.66.

Yuzvendra Chahal, from Northamptonshire, has taken 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 310 runs in 7 innings at an average of 51.66, and Oliver Price, who holds 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 30.40. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to end the group stages with a win. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 406 runs in 7 innings at an average of 67.66, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 56%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire didn't have a good time in the current edition of the One-Day Cup. The team managed to secure just two wins in the seven games played, and lost all the remaining five games. As they now aim to end the group stages with a win, the match against Northamptonshire brings an opportunity. Their record over them has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Oliver Price, who has scored 286 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.85, and James Bracey, who has scored 269 runs in 7 innings at an average of 38.42. Will Williams has been able to take 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 40.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has also shown some mixed performances in this tournament. The team has been able to secure just three wins and four losses this season, as they aim to end the group stages with a win. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting their next game is coming against Gloucestershire. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 333 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.50, and Luke Procter, who has scored 181 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.20. Rob Keogh has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 27.71.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire will be played at College Ground in Cheltenham, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 42% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 42% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Aman Rao, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34.33, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 162 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have finally started to do well in this tournament. The team is also having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form to end the group stages. They have players such as Luke Procter, who has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 37, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire List a College Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft is the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to score 310 runs in 7 innings for the team at an average of 51.66.

Nathan McSweeney is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 406 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 67.66.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Oliver Price is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire this season. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 30.40.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 21.