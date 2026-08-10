Somerset vs Lancashire One-Day Cup Match Prediction SOM 47 % Chance of Winning LAN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be intense for the cricket fans, as it will be Somerset going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 11 August at 3:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Northamptonshire by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Lancashire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Warwickshire by 2 wickets.

Who will win? Somerset Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Lancashire.

Tom Lammonby, from Somerset, has scored 479 runs in 7 innings at an average of 68.42.

Jack Blatherwick, from Lancashire, has taken 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.10.

Somerset vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 479 runs in 7 innings at an average of 68.42, and Migael Pretorius, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.33. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such Keaton Jennings, who has scored 404 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.71, and Jack Blatherwick, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.10.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 54%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 46%

Somerset vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset has not been able to perform as well as possible in the current season. The team holds three wins and four losses in the seven games it has played, as it now aims to end the group stages with a win. Against Lancashire, they take the home-ground advantage and have also been strong in the previous games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 306 runs in 6 innings at an average of 51, and Joshua Thomas, who has scored 289 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.16. Archie Vaughan has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 34.

On the other hand, Lancashire has been among the key performers this season, standing at the edge of knockout stages. After playing seven games this season, the team has managed to secure four wins and three losses, as they aim to secure another win and reach the playoffs. But it will be quite challenging against Somerset in the next game. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 342 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.85, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 280 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40. Tom Bailey has been able to take 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.55.

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Somerset vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Lancashire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 30 ODIs, out of which 9 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 212, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Lancashire will be played without any weather interruptions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Somerset and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has not been able to do much well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the group stages with a win. They have players such as Jake Ball, who has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.42, and Savin Perera, who has scored 193 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.60.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has shown some good performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to secure another win in the next match. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 41, and Joe Moores, who has scored 142 runs in 4 innings at an average of 71.

Somerset vs Lancashire List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Lancashire Top Batters

Tom Lammonby is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 479 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 68.42.

Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 404 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 57.71.

Somerset vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Migael Pretorius is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the next game. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 22.33.

Jack Blatherwick is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 23.10.