Warwickshire vs Kent England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
WAR
52%
Chance of Winning
KEN
48%
Parimatch
List a
Rugby School Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Kent, without losing one.
- Vansh Jani, from Warwickshire, has scored 276 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.20.
- Ekansh Singh, from Kent, has taken 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.45.
Warwickshire vs Kent Chances of Winning
Warwickshire will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Kent and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vansh Jani, who has scored 276 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.20, and Oliver Hannon-Delby, who has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 30.15. On the other hand, Kent will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will be relying on their winning momentum this season, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 408 runs in 7 innings at an average of 68, and Ekansh Singh, who has taken 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.45.
- Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 52%
- Kent Chances of Winning: 48%
Warwickshire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Warwickshire has not been able to give its best performances this season. The team holds 8th spot in Group A standings with three wins and four losses in seven games. In the upcoming match against Kent, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also stands undefeated in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Rob Yates, who has scored 242 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.57, and George Garton, who has scored 200 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.33. Jake Lintott has been able to take 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.
On the other hand, Kent has shown some good performances this season. The team has managed to secure four wins and just three losses in seven games, as it stands to play against Warwickshire in a do or die game. Eager to make it to the knockout stages, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 273 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39, and Sam Northeast, who has scored 247 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.28. Matt Milnes has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 18.50.
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Warwickshire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
The match between Warwickshire and Kent will be played at Rugby School Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, but the spinners will be able to get into play during the middle overs. Overall it should be noted that the pitch favours the batting side. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Warwickshire and Kent could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Warwickshire and Kent Player List
Playing
Team Form
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire has shown some good performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Michael Booth, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.80, and Zen Malik, who has scored 168 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.
Kent Team Form
Kent has also shown a similar form in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Grant Stewart, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 38.66, and Chris Benjamin, who has scored 197 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49.25.
Warwickshire vs Kent
List a
Rugby School Ground, null
Warwickshire
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Kent
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Warwickshire vs Kent Top Batters
Vansh Jani is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 276 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 55.20.
Daniel Bell-Drummond is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has been able to score 408 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 68.
Warwickshire vs Kent Top Bowlers
Oliver Hannon-Delby is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 25.20.
Ekansh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 25.45.
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