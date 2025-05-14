Chicken Road Arrives at MelBet with ₹315,000 Bonus and Free Spins

MelBet has added a new casino game called Chicken Road. This title has already become popular across TikTok and Twitch. It mixes slot mechanics with arcade-style action. Now it is available for all MelBet players.

To mark this release, MelBet launched a special reward. Players who open an account and deposit at least ₹900 can receive up to ₹315,000 and 220 free spins. The bonus becomes active after selecting the casino welcome pack during registration and completing the deposit.

Chicken Road stands out because of its unusual design. It combines runs through different stages with a slot machine. After each run, the reels spin. The RTP stands at 98%, which is higher than many games online. Maximum prize from the slot can reach 500 times the stake.

There are 10 levels in the game. Players move from rural roads to busy city streets. As progress is made, the game gets harder, but the wins increase.