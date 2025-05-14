New Tournament: ROCK ‘N’ REELS at MelBet

MelBet starts a new event for slot players. It is called ROCK ‘N’ REELS. To participate, MelBet customers must click the “Take part” button on the tournament page. Only the main account works in this case. Wagers from multicurrency accounts do not count.

Every 10 INR in real bets equals 1 point. Only spins on games from the Rock ‘n’ Reels group count for points. The more points a player collects, the higher they go on the leaderboard.

Prize Breakdown – ROCK ‘N’ REELS





Place Prize Stage Reached Points Needed 1st 720,000 INR Stage 25 2,000,000 2nd 480,000 INR Stage 25 2,000,000 3rd 240,000 INR Stage 24 1,600,000 4th 145,000 INR Stage 23 1,300,000 5th 96,000 INR Stage 23 1,300,000 6th–10th 9,600 INR Stage 22 1,000,000 11th–20th 4,800 INR Stage 21 500,000 21st–50th 2,500 INR Stage 20 250,000 51st–100th 1,500 INR Stage 18 70,000

More Details About the Event

Winners will see the rewards in their account within 72 hours after the tournament ends. These funds come in cash. No wagering rules apply.

Only real-money spins will count. If two players have the same score, the one who reached the number earlier will move up.

Any client who breaks rules or tries unfair tricks may be removed from the contest. MelBet also has the right to pause or cancel the tournament at any time.

All regular MelBet rules still apply during this event.