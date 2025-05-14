New Tournament: ROCK ‘N’ REELS at MelBet

SportsCafe Desk

BySportsCafe Desk,SportsCafe Editor

1501
New Tournament: ROCK ‘N’ REELS at MelBet.

MelBet starts a new event for slot players. It is called ROCK ‘N’ REELS. To participate, MelBet customers must click the “Take part” button on the tournament page. Only the main account works in this case. Wagers from multicurrency accounts do not count.

Every 10 INR in real bets equals 1 point. Only spins on games from the Rock ‘n’ Reels group count for points. The more points a player collects, the higher they go on the leaderboard.

Prize Breakdown – ROCK ‘N’ REELS

Place

Prize

Stage Reached

Points Needed

1st

720,000 INR

Stage 25

2,000,000

2nd

480,000 INR

Stage 25

2,000,000

3rd

240,000 INR

Stage 24

1,600,000

4th

145,000 INR

Stage 23

1,300,000

5th

96,000 INR

Stage 23

1,300,000

6th–10th

9,600 INR

Stage 22

1,000,000

11th–20th

4,800 INR

Stage 21

500,000

21st–50th

2,500 INR

Stage 20

250,000

51st–100th

1,500 INR

Stage 18

70,000

More Details About the Event

Winners will see the rewards in their account within 72 hours after the tournament ends. These funds come in cash. No wagering rules apply.

Only real-money spins will count. If two players have the same score, the one who reached the number earlier will move up.

Any client who breaks rules or tries unfair tricks may be removed from the contest. MelBet also has the right to pause or cancel the tournament at any time.

All regular MelBet rules still apply during this event.

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