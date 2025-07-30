Suresh Raina Soars as New Aviator Brand Ambassador

‌Renowned Indian cricket player Suresh Raina recently entered into a partnership agreement with Spribe, the provider of the popular fast-paced game Aviator. That new cooperation adds a popular sports icon to the growing list of famous athletes promoting the software developer's games and helps increase Aviator's popularity with gamblers in India.

Aviator has gained the popularity in online gaming world by unique and addictive play style. Unlike traditional casino games, Aviator is a “crash game” where you bet on a rising curve that can “crash” at any moment. The aim is to cash out before the crash, it’s fast and furious and appeals to a wide audience. Simple yet captivating mechanics make it super accessible, and you can play Aviator App on your mobile phone anywhere, anytime whether you’re at home or out and about.

Over the following 12 months, Suresh Raina will lead a variety of advertising campaigns to introduce the “Aviator”. A performer on India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team and a key batsman for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, he is the first Indian to score 100 points in a T20I and one of the IPL's top run-scorers.

David Natroshvili, who is the CEO of Spribe company, said: “We’re hitting for six with Suresh, one of the most famous and loved cricketers in India. Suresh was known for his explosive batting and style of play, and this makes him the perfect person to help us promote Aviator to cricket and sports fans in India.”

Raina himself said: “I’m really excited to help promote the game to my fans and followers. Spribe have some great campaigns planned for the coming months, and I look forward to working with the team to get Aviator flying among cricket fans in India and beyond.”

This follows Spribe’s recent announcement of UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall as another “Aviator” ambassador, showing the brand’s commitment to connecting with sports fans worldwide.