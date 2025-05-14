TAKE A FLIGHT, WIN TONIGHT with MelBet!

A new tournament with a total prize pool of €4,000,000 has started on the MelBet website. Prizes are shared daily at 19:00 UTC. Clients who move up in the table get cash rewards. No wagering rules apply to winnings.

To join the MelBet tournament, two steps are needed:

First, place at least one bet using an NFT plane within 24 hours.

Second, press the “Collect prize” button after the reward is active.

Each real-money bet earns points equal to the stake amount. These points are added to the tournament table. The earlier a participant collects points, the better their position in case of a tie.

There is no limit to how many NFT planes can join. One account per MelBet client is allowed. The more total bets a plane collects, the higher its reward. Each plane must meet a minimum turnover to count as a full entry. Other planes get partial credit based on this amount.