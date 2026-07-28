Jos Buttler Reveals the Story Behind Rohit Sharma's Signed Jersey
Jos Buttler received a special gift from Rohit Sharma after the England series. The Hitman gifted him his signed jersey following his last game at the English soil. Recently, Buttler revealed what exactly happened, which led to the shirt being gifted to him.
Jos Buttler received a signed jersey from Rohit Sharma after his last game in the English conditions. Since it is being claimed that the 2027 World Cup will be his last, Rohit Sharma made sure he had his final England tour as the best. And he signed off being the only Indian with an ODI century in Lord's.
A few days after the game, Jos Buttler posted a story on his Instagram. He showed that Rohit Sharma had given him a signed jersey following the Hitman’s last game in the English conditions. A note was also written on the jersey for Buttler, as the moment caught a lot of attention online.
Recently, Jos Buttler revealed the exact story behind the jersey. He said, “Rohit was on the phone, I asked him, any chance of getting your shirt, then he put the phone down. I told, I would love to get your shirt if possible. He told, ‘Yes, Yes,’ he wrote a nice message. He is one of those players I have so much respect for.”
Our Take
Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma have played against each other for a long time. Whether it was a match between India and England or even in the Indian Premier League. And since the time they have been playing together, there has been a bond which they have shared in the game. Watching Rohit play his last game at the English soil would have been a bit challenging for Jos Buttler too.