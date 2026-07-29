Bournemouth Reject Two Barcelona Bids for Éli Junior Kroupi.

However, Bournemouth remain determined to keep the striker, whose contract runs until 2030. For the summer transfer window, Bournemouth have made it clear that Éli Junior Kroupi is not available for sale despite strong interest from Barcelona. According to reports, the Spanish giants submitted two bids for the 20 year old forward, but both offers were rejected by the Premier League club. Bournemouth are believed to value the striker at less than €100 million, although they remain determined to keep him after an impressive debut campaign. Barcelona have identified Kroupi as an alternative option if their pursuit of Julián Álvarez does not succeed.