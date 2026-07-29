Bournemouth Reject Two Barcelona Bids for Éli Junior Kroupi
Bournemouth have rejected two Barcelona offers for 20 year old striker Éli Junior Kroupi, with reports suggesting the bids were worth less than €100 million. The French forward, who scored 13 goals in 33 Premier League matches last season, is open to joining Barcelona.
However, Bournemouth remain determined to keep the striker, whose contract runs until 2030. For the summer transfer window, Bournemouth have made it clear that Éli Junior Kroupi is not available for sale despite strong interest from Barcelona. According to reports, the Spanish giants submitted two bids for the 20 year old forward, but both offers were rejected by the Premier League club. Bournemouth are believed to value the striker at less than €100 million, although they remain determined to keep him after an impressive debut campaign. Barcelona have identified Kroupi as an alternative option if their pursuit of Julián Álvarez does not succeed.
While Álvarez is reportedly interested in joining the Catalan club, Barcelona are also keeping Kroupi high on their shortlist. The young French striker is said to be excited by the possibility of moving to Camp Nou and has reportedly informed his representatives that he would welcome the transfer. Kroupi is under contract with Bournemouth until 2030, giving the club a strong position in negotiations.
The former Lorient forward enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and quickly establishing himself as one of the league's promising young attackers. Despite the player's interest in Barcelona, Bournemouth are standing firm, meaning any future approach is likely to require a significantly improved offer before negotiations can progress.