Sure Bet of the Day, July 26! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

The Hundred - Trent Rockets vs London Spirits

Coming to the 8th match of the Men’s Hundred Tournament, the Trent Rockets will be taking on the London Spirits at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, from 10:30 PM IST. Currently, Trent Rockets are emerging as the frontrunners to win the match.

Parimatch Best Odds Trent Rockets 1.77 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds London Spirits 2.10 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Still Well Backed?

Playing their first match of the season, the Trent Rockets will be looking to rely on their past performances as in their last 5 matches, they managed to win 2. Tom Banton has been leading the batting charts and has scored 257 runs from 10 matches, with a strike rate of 132.47. Apart from him, Dan Mousley has made 44 runs from 2 matches, while in the bowling department, Ben Sanderson has taken 3 wickets from 3 matches and has a strike rate of 13. From the last 5 head-to-head matches, Trent Rockets currently lead 3-2 in their favour.

Talking about the London Spirits, they are coming here after a loss to Manchester Super Giants by 7 runs. In their batting department, they have Liam Livingstone with 114 runs from the 2 matches and has a strike rate of 190, while as a bowler, he has picked up 4 wickets also and has kept the strike rate as 10. Besides him, Jonny Bairstow has got 86 runs from the 1 match played and has a strike rate of 172.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the match set to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the fans can expect the game to be tilted more towards the batsmen as the pitch is generally flat and offers a good bounce. The average first innings score is 169, which allows the players to play their shots well. Considering the team lineups and the past performances, the Trent Rockets are considered as the favourites to win the match against the London Spirits.

Global Super League - Perth Scorchers XI vs San Francisco Unicorns

The 5th match of the Global Super League is all set to witness an amazing contest between Perth Scorchers XI and San Francisco Unicorns at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on 26th July, 2026. Looking at the odds, the Perth Scorchers XI are the favourites to win the match.

Parimatch Best Odds Perth Scorchers XI 1.55 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds San Francisco Unicorns 2.28 Place a bet

Why are Perth Scorchers XI Still Well Backed?

As the Perth Scorchers XI prepare to face the San Francisco Unicorns in the Global Super League, both teams will be eager to bounce back after losing their opening matches. With neither side having points on the table, this contest carries added importance as they look to stay in the race for the knockout stage. Usman Khan made an immediate impact in the opening game with 41 runs, while Andre Fletcher added a quick 35 at the top of the order. The middle order features reliable names such as Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Mark Chapman, and D'Arcy Short, giving the batting lineup plenty of depth. Their bowling attack also looks strong, with Jhye Richardson picking up 3 wickets in the last match and Brody Couch supporting well with 2 wickets.

San Francisco Unicorns also enter this match after an opening defeat. Hassan Khan has been one of their most consistent performers, contributing 171 runs in his last 10 T20s while also offering a useful left arm spin option. Sanjay Krishnamurthi adds stability in the batting order, and Ghulam Mudassar has impressed with 10 wickets in his previous 6 matches. However, the Unicorns have struggled for consistency in recent outings, losing four of their last five completed matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the match at Providence Stadium in Guyana, the pitch is expected to become more challenging for batters as the game progresses. The dry surface generally slows down, allowing spinners to make the most of the conditions with extra grip and lower bounce. Fast bowlers may get a little help with the new ball early on, but variations such as slower balls are likely to be more effective later in the innings. Since high scoring games are not common at this venue, teams will need to build their innings carefully. Looking at the overall squad strength, Perth Scorchers XI are the favourites to defeat San Francisco Unicorns.

The Hundred Women’s Competition - Trent Rockets (Women) vs London Spirits (Women)

In the Hundred Women’s Competition, the Trent Rockets Women are all set to take on the London Spirits Women at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With the odds stacked in Trent Rockets Women's favour, they are considered to be the favourites in this match.

Parimatch Best Odds Trent Rockets Women 1.65 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds London Spirits Women 2.20 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Women Still Well Backed?

Trent Rockets Women are on a 4-match winning streak and hence will be looking to replicate their performance against the London Spirits Women. The batting department has Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has scored 256 runs from the 9 matches and has a strike rate of 145.45. The all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, has scored 230 runs from 10 innings while being a bowler, she has picked up 11 wickets at a strike rate of 14.9. Even in the last 5 head-to-head matches, Trent Rockets Women have the upper hand with 5-0 record against London Spirits Women.

London Spirits Women will be entering the contest after losing against Manchester Super Giants by 7 wickets and hence have got just 1 win from their last 5 matches. The batting department has Grace Harris who has made 218 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 170.31, while amongst the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp has picked 4 wickets from the 3 matches and keeping a strike rate of 12.5 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Known for producing high-scoring matches, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is expected to offer another batting-friendly surface with consistent bounce and good pace. The average first innings score at the venue is around 169, giving batters plenty of opportunities to score freely, while the bowlers will be looking to be at their best lengths. Based on recent performances and overall squad strength, Trent Rockets Women hold a slight edge and are favourites to defeat London Spirit Women.