Sure Bet of the Day, July 23! London Spirits vs Manchester Super Giants: A solid bet at 1.80

The day of 23rd July is all about the match between London Spirits and Manchester Super Giants at the Lords Cricket Ground, London. The match will be the 3rd match of the tournament with London Spirits leading as the favourites.

Parimatch Best Odds London Spirits 1.80 Place a bet

Why Is London Spirits Still Well Backed?

Coming to the contest, the London Spirits are having 2 wins from their last 5 matches in the tournament. Having Jonny Bairstow in the team, he has scored 80 runs from the last innings played and had a strike rate of 172 while Jamie Overton has made 70 runs from the 6 matches played and has a strike rate of 184.21. in the bowling department, Jamie Overton has been the premier bowler with 8 wickets from 6 matches and has a strike rate of 13.37.

Talking about the Manchester Super Giants, Jos Buttler is the one who has been able to put up the effort with 283 runs from the 8 matches and having a strike rate of 144.38. Coming to the bowlers, Josh Tongue has picked up 14 wickets from the 6 matches played and has a strike rate of 8.21. In the last 5 head to head matches, Manchester Super Giants are leading with 3-1 in their favour.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Lords Cricket Ground, the slope helps the bowlers and the batters to have a fair game with both the things hanging in balance. With the average score of the first innings being 165, the teams will be looking to have a great game of cricket. Considering the team formation, London Spirits are having an advantage against the Manchester Super Giants in the contest.