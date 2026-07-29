AI Simulation | WF vs TR | Phil Salts Explosive 74 Powers Welsh Fire to Victory Over Trent Rockets
Phil Salt went on to score 74 runs off 40 balls which powered Welsh Fire to defeat Trent Rockets by 15 runs at Sophia Gardens. Lockie Ferguson’s double strike and Marco Jansen taking the key wicket of David helped Welsh Fire to win the game without any issues.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which is expected to offer a balanced batting surface with some assistance for pace bowlers early in the game. The pitch is known for its consistent bounce which will reward the batters for stroke play, while spinners will turn out to be effective in the middle overs as the pitch slows down slightly. Having a quick outfield, a first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive for The Hundred. The weather forecast for this game predicts mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and no threat of rain.
Toss
Welsh Fire wins the toss and decides to bat first. Phil Salt aims to use the fresh batting surface early in the game and post a strong total for Trent Rockets to chase.
Lineups
Welsh Fire was able to produce a dominant performance at Sophia Gardens, as the defeated Trent Rockets by 15 runs. Their skipper, Phil Salt, was able to set the tone early in the game by smashing Matt Henry and Mohammad Amir with some boundaries. Matthew Short was able to complement him without any issues, as the duo raced to score 57/0 in the first 25 balls.
Even though Amir dismissed Short for 31, Salt continued his game with his trademark aggression. Joe Root ensured that the run rate didn't go down, as he rotated the strike well and even punished loose deliveries. Phil Salt went on to score 74 runs off 40 balls to lay the platform, as Jordan Cox scored 27 runs off 13 balls late in the game to help Welsh Fire score 171/5 after 100 balls.
Trent Rockets were able to start positively in this chase, as Finn Allen smashed boundaries before Chris Woakes went on to remove him with a well directed short ball. Ben Duckett and Tom Banton were able to rebuild with a 61-run partnership before Lockie Ferguson changed the game. He went on to remove both set batters in quick succession, changing the game to some extent.
Tim David looked to bring the game back, as he smashed 39 runs off 18 balls. But Marco Jansen was able to dismiss him with a top edge, bringing Welsh back to the game. Sam Cook was able to execute his yorkers well as he conceded just 9 runs in the last 10 balls. Trent Rockets scored just 156/7, as Welsh Fire won the game by 15 runs.
Player of the Match
Phil Salt won the Player of the Match award for scoring 74 runs off 40 balls, which helped Welsh Fire to post a strong total in this game.