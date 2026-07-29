AI Simulation | WF vs TR | Phil Salts Explosive 74 Powers Welsh Fire to Victory Over Trent Rockets

The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which is expected to offer a balanced batting surface with some assistance for pace bowlers early in the game. The pitch is known for its consistent bounce which will reward the batters for stroke play, while spinners will turn out to be effective in the middle overs as the pitch slows down slightly. Having a quick outfield, a first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive for The Hundred. The weather forecast for this game predicts mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and no threat of rain.