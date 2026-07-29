Robert Lewandowski Rejected Porto Before Joining Chicago Fire.

Porto remained in discussions until the final stages, but the 37 year old ultimately decided against the move. Zahavi also revealed that Lewandowski rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in January that would have paid him €100 million per season because he preferred to continue playing in Catalonia. However, Barcelona's long term plans eventually changed. Although president Joan Laporta wanted to extend the striker's stay by another year, sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick could not guarantee him a regular place in the starting lineup.