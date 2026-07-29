Robert Lewandowski Rejected Porto Before Joining Chicago Fire
Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, revealed that Porto president André Villas-Boas personally tried to sign the striker after his Barcelona contract ended. Despite Porto’s strong interest and a rejected €100 million per season Saudi offer, Lewandowski chose Chicago Fire.
Lewandowski received the second highest MLS contract after Lionel Messi, prioritizing regular starts over money. In the latest revelation surrounding Robert Lewandowski's move away from Barcelona, his agent Pini Zahavi disclosed that FC Porto made a serious attempt to sign the veteran striker before he joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer. Zahavi explained that Porto president André Villas-Boas personally tried to convince Lewandowski, believing the Polish forward would enjoy being a leader and feel appreciated at the Portuguese club.
Porto remained in discussions until the final stages, but the 37 year old ultimately decided against the move. Zahavi also revealed that Lewandowski rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in January that would have paid him €100 million per season because he preferred to continue playing in Catalonia. However, Barcelona's long term plans eventually changed. Although president Joan Laporta wanted to extend the striker's stay by another year, sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick could not guarantee him a regular place in the starting lineup.
According to Zahavi, securing consistent playing time was more important to Lewandowski than earning a higher salary. Chicago Fire eventually won the race for his signature after making a determined push. Zahavi said the MLS club offered Lewandowski the league's second largest contract, behind only Lionel Messi's deal, highlighting how committed the American side was to completing one of the biggest transfers of the summer.