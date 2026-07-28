Former India Under-19 Player Denied Bail Amid LPL Controversy.

Manjot Kalra is really having a tough time both on and off the field. While Jaffna Kings continue to win games in the Lanka Premier League, their co-owner is spending his time in jail for being involved in match fixing. It remains to be seen whether he will be proven guilty in this case or not. Along with that, he remains the only player from the Under-19 World Cup batch who has remained away from the game for a long time. With Shubman Gill leading India, Arshdeep Singh leading wicket-taking charts in T20Is, Manjot Kalra is spending his time in jail.