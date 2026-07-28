Former India Under-19 Player Denied Bail Amid LPL Controversy
Former India Under-19 player, Manjot Kalra was involved in match fixing in the Lanka Premier League. A few days back, he was also arrested in Sri Lanka. Recently, a hearing took place regarding his bail, which has also been denied by the court.
Former India Under-19 cricketer and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra will remain in custody after a Colombo court rejected his plea for early bail in connection with an alleged match-fixing investigation during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. Kalra and fellow Indian national Yuvraj Pushpa had applied for bail on medical grounds after being remanded until July 31 but the prosecution had contended that the investigation was still on. The court upheld the objection dismissal of the existing remand order.
The case revolves around allegations of attempts to influence players participating in LPL 2026 to manipulate matches. It is being investigated by Sri Lanka Police's Special Investigation Unit.
Initially, Sri Lankan internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage were among the players who reported the alleged approaches. Many more local cricketers have then joined the complaint, bringing the tally of cricketers in the investigation to five.
Our Take
Manjot Kalra is really having a tough time both on and off the field. While Jaffna Kings continue to win games in the Lanka Premier League, their co-owner is spending his time in jail for being involved in match fixing. It remains to be seen whether he will be proven guilty in this case or not. Along with that, he remains the only player from the Under-19 World Cup batch who has remained away from the game for a long time. With Shubman Gill leading India, Arshdeep Singh leading wicket-taking charts in T20Is, Manjot Kalra is spending his time in jail.