Sure Bet of the Day, July 27! Southern Brave vs MI London: A solid bet at 1.73

Parimatch Best Odds MI London 1.73 Place a bet

Why is MI London Still Well Backed?

With 1 win and 1 loss in the 2026 season, the MI London will be entering the contest with a hope of getting back to the form. Being an all-rounder, Sam Curran has been their best player as with the bat, he has got 284 runs with a strike rate of 171.08 while being a bowler, he has picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches and boasts a strike rate of 16.18 with the ball. In the last 5 head-to-head matches against the Southern Brave, the MI London lead with 5-0 in their favour.

For the Southern Brave, they are coming with 2 losses from their last 2 matches in the tournament. Jamie Smith has made 77 runs from the 3 matches played and has a strike rate of 197.43 while amongst the bowlers, Jofra Archer has picked up 8 wickets from the 8 matches played and has a strike rate of 20 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Rose Bowl at Southampton, batters are expected to enjoy the conditions thanks to the even bounce and reliable pace of the wicket. The average first innings T20 score of 172 highlights the venue's ability to produce competitive totals. Fast bowlers could make an impact with the new ball by extracting early swing and seam movement, while spinners are likely to become more effective as the surface slows down. Looking at the current form and overall squad balance, MI London appear to have a slight edge over Southern Brave heading into this contest.