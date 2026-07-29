Shakib Al Hasan Backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has played a lot against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. And they have been playing for their respective nations for a long time in the game. Even though it has been time since Shakib Al Hasan played a match for Bangladesh, he still backs the key players around the world. Knowing that the next World Cup would be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan knows the importance of their involvement in the Indian team for the same.