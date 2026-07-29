Shakib Al Hasan Backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup
Shakib Al Hasan has thrown his full support to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 World Cup. He talked about the experience they have to play for the Indian team in the big tournament. It is not just their performances, it is also about the inspiration they have given to millions of fans.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his support for Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying they will be playing a vital role in the country's pursuit of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification. In reference to the veteran pair, Shakib added, "Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma are great ambassadors of the sport and for Indian cricket. They have done tremendously well for India. People follow them, and they are still going strong."
Shakib pointed out just how far both Indian players have progressed in their careers, including their amazing performances on the pitch, and that they are both inspirations to millions of cricket fans around the world. He feels their experience and ability to perform under pressure are unprecedented and incomparable, even with their long international careers.
Shakib made the comments, having faith in India's future, "If they are able to play in the World Cup in 2027, India will have great prospects to win it.” His sentiments highlight the great respect Bangladesh veteran has for the two and the need of having them by India's side for the fight for another World Cup.
Our Take
Shakib Al Hasan has played a lot against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. And they have been playing for their respective nations for a long time in the game. Even though it has been time since Shakib Al Hasan played a match for Bangladesh, he still backs the key players around the world. Knowing that the next World Cup would be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan knows the importance of their involvement in the Indian team for the same.