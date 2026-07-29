Ravindra Jadeja Shows His Respect for MS Dhoni with Viral Response
Rajasthan Royals posted a video but it has won the hearts of CSK fans. Jadeja was asked about the batsman who he could trust if his life is on the line. And to this question, he replied by saying MS Dhoni, as fans are given nostalgia about the moments they had spent together.
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni share a bond which is still intact even when they are in different teams. Both of them have played together for India and even for Chennai Super Kings many years. However, fans may not be able to see them playing together one more time, as Dhoni and Jadeja are now a part of different IPL teams.
Jadeja was traded to Rajasthan Royals in place of Sanju Samson, which marked the end of an era. However, Rajasthan Royals knew what could be the best way to give some nostalgia to the CSK fans. The admin posted a video recently on their social media handles where Jadeja was asked some questions.
In the video, Ravindra Jadeja was asked, “If your life is on the line & you have to choose one batter to bat. Who will be that batter?” The Indian all-rounder didn't even take a second to answer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the same.
Our Take
The bond of Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni still remains the same. It seems that the trade deal which took place last year has stolen some moments which they could have created together, as fans hoped to see them lift a title in the yellow jersey. When Jadeja left CSK, Dhoni also didn't play a single game for the team.