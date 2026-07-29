How Did India Fare on Their Last Test Tour of Sri Lanka?
India will be on a tour of Sri Lanka in August, which will be the first in nine years. With Shubman Gill leading the side, India will be having high hopes to win. But, what happened when India last went on a tour of Sri Lanka for the Test series.
India will have their next Test series in Sri Lanka next month as they return to the island nation for the first time in three years, since the 2017 series. The previous tour was a good one for the visitors too, as they took the 3-match series 3-0 with Virat Kohli leading the way.
Throughout the series, Shikhar Dhawan was sensational and was the highest run-scorer with 358 runs in only 4 innings. His stellar consistency and feat to convert starts into big scores was instrumental in India's success. The batting maestro produced several commanding knocks, underlining his dominance in overseas conditions.
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did a brilliant job in the ball, picking up 17 wickets in the series for India. He contributed to India's brilliant batting performance with his all-round control and wicket-taking skills. With India returning to Sri Lanka after nearly 10 years, fans will be hoping for the same winning streaks they saw during their memorable 2017 tour.
Our Take
Shubman Gill will have to do what Virat Kohli did for India in 2017. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India was able to do well with the help of its experienced spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. This time Shubman Gill will be having some key spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who will be playing a vital role for the Indian team in the upcoming Test series.