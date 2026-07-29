How Did India Fare on Their Last Test Tour of Sri Lanka?

Shubman Gill will have to do what Virat Kohli did for India in 2017. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India was able to do well with the help of its experienced spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. This time Shubman Gill will be having some key spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who will be playing a vital role for the Indian team in the upcoming Test series.