Twitter Erupts as Shubman Gill Becomes ICCs No. 1 ODI Batter
Shubman Gill now holds the top spot in the ICC rankings. While India lost the series against England under his captaincy, he ensured to lead the team from the front. Fans on Twitter have shown mixed reactions to the same, as some praised him while others criticised.
The ICC ODI rankings have had its weekly change and it is good news for the Indian fans. Their ODI captain Shubman Gill is now also the player who holds the top spot in the rankings. Even though India lost the ODI series against England, the team was able to gather some hopes for the World Cup.
Shubman Gill has also climbed to the top of the table in the ICC rankings. He has dethroned Daryl Mitchell in the same, as the latter didn't play the final T20I against West Indies. Fans on Twitter had their reactions to this being mixed.
MRF Legacy
MRF legacy continues………— Chill Guy (@SubhashChinna1) July 29, 2026
Players who are having MRF bats are often known to dominate the ICC rankings. Earlier it was Virat Kohli and now it is Shubman Gill for the Indian cricket team.
To the Point
What's the use when you keep losing against the top teams and then win a series against AFG. High time we move on from individual player rankings in a team sport !— Dev vora (@Devvora15) July 29, 2026
A Twitter user lashed out at India's performances in this format. He said that there's no use of individual rankings when the team wins against Afghanistan but loses to New Zealand, England, and other top teams.
Story over the Year
Kohli, Rohit… and now Gill at the top 🐐— BoB Reddy (@BOBReddE14) July 29, 2026
Indian batters dominating the rankings once again 🇮🇳 #ShubmanGill #TeamIndia #No1 #ICCRankings #Gill #IndianCricket #WorldNo1
Over the last one year, the Indian top three has made it to the top of the ICC rankings. Rohit Sharma, followed by Virat Kohli, and now it is Shubman Gill.
He Belongs There
When you average over 60 in ODI cricket, No.1 is where you belong.— Suraj (@cric_champ) July 29, 2026
Shubman Gill is averaging above 60 in the ODI format after the England series. And when someone holds such a good average, he surely belongs to the top spot.