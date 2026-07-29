IPL Rewrites Sporting Business History with Record Brand Value
The Indian Premier League continues to improve its brand value across the world. Having various other tournaments all over the world, IPL continues to dominate the T20 leagues.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is improving its standing as the top cricket league in the world. The latest figures for the brand value of the IPL (2026 estimate) have just gone up to a staggering $20.6 billion or about ₹1,97,024 crore.
The rapid expansion underscores the league's unique commercial value, worldwide fans, high-pay broadcast contracts, sponsorship income and its hugely successful franchise. The IPL began in 2008 as a domestic T20 competition and, since then, has become a worldwide sports and entertainment big data event, drawing players from around the world and a global fan base of millions on every continent.
This means that the IPL is one of the most valuable sporting properties in the world, and it's poised to become even more valuable in the coming years. The 2026 figure not only speaks to the popularity of the sport of cricket in India, but it's also a testament to how the IPL has become a major force in the world of sport, and a club that is becoming popular abroad.
Our Take
With each passing year, the Indian Premier League continues to grow both on and off the field. It has helped not just India to bring down various new talents in the game, it has also helped to bring down funds to the country. IPL continues to grow all over the world, bringing down talents in the game to help them feature in the biggest tournament.