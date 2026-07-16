TopBettingApps launches in India with auditable betting app ratings and a comparison tool

A new project has entered the Indian betting niche with an unusual promise: every score can be checked. TopBettingApps reviews betting apps against a published scoring methodology, ships install guides for Android and iOS, and lets readers compare 35 bookmakers side by side. The reviews are written by our contributor Faraz Gupta.

A filter for your own criteria Beyond the usual ranked lists, TopBettingApps has a tool the niche mostly lacks: a filter that builds a shortlist around your own requirements. It narrows 35 apps by payment method (UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, crypto and about fifteen others), minimum deposit, bonus type, platform, and coverage of individual sports. A kabaddi fan who deposits through PhonePe and refuses to put in more than ₹300 gets a shortlist in three clicks instead of fifteen open tabs. Any apps from the shortlist can then go side by side, right on the same page and without registration. The comparison lays out license numbers, minimum Android versions, APK sizes, welcome bonuses and sports counts in one table. It is the kind of view that usually requires a spreadsheet and an evening.

A side-by-side comparison tool: Dafabet vs Melbet vs WinWin

Any apps from the shortlist can then go side by side, right on the same page and without registration. The comparison puts license numbers, app versions and file sizes, welcome bonuses and each bookmaker's legal standing in India into one table, and it does not gloss over the awkward cells: where one bookmaker ships a 36 MB APK and a browser app for iPhone, another distributes its iOS version through Apple's TestFlight. It is the kind of view that usually requires a spreadsheet and an evening.

A scoring formula anyone can recalculate

The ratings run on a published system rather than editorial mood: seven criteria with fixed weights. Betting markets carry the most at 20 percent, five criteria (licensing, performance, interface, payments and bonuses) weigh 15 percent each, and user experience adds the final 5. Each is scored out of five, and the weighted average becomes the rating, with the full methodology public down to the rounding rule. A reader who disagrees with a score can email the team, which commits to re-evaluating when the arguments hold. The scores cut both ways, and the site seems comfortable with that. One review docks a bookmaker's payment section to 3.5 out of 5 because PhonePe and Google Pay are missing; another marks an interface down for burying its settings.

Every app is tested before review The house rule is that no app gets written about without being installed first. Testing runs on real devices, from an iPhone 13 Pro down to a Redmi Note 10, over ordinary 4G rather than office Wi-Fi, and the unglamorous results go into the text: which phones stutter in live streaming, how a 76 MB APK behaves when mobile data drops mid-download, what a TestFlight install looks like step by step for the rare bookmaker that ships iOS apps that way. "I got tired of reviews that could have been written without opening the app," Gupta says. "So the boring parts go in. File sizes. Install errors and how to fix them. If a bookmaker's minimum deposit is ₹90, we deposit ₹90 and see what breaks."