Sure Bet of the Day, July 21! Nottinghamshire vs Somerset: A solid bet at 1.82

Group A of the One-Day Cup is all set to witness an epic clash between Nottinghamshire and Somerset, who will be up against each other at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex on 21st July, 2026. Somerset have odds of 1.82 (Parimatch), which makes them an ideal bet.

Parimatch Best Odds Somerset 1.82 Place bet

Why Is Somerset Still Well Backed?

Talking about the Somerset team, they will be entering the contest with 4 wins and just 1 loss from the last 5 games. Coming to the batting department, they have got Tom Lammonby, who has got 390 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39. Apart from him, James Rew has made his name by scoring 438 runs for the team in 10 innings. On the bowler’s side, they have Ben Green, who picked 16 wickets from the 8 innings played.

Coming with 2 wins and 3 losses in the last 5 games, the Nottinghamshire team will be backed by players such as James Hayes, who has been averaging 34 with the ball and has picked up 10 wickets from the 6 innings played. Besides him, the contribution from Ben Slater has been brilliant, as he has scored 217 runs from the 8 innings played while having an average of 27.12.‌

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The pitch is expected to offer some movement for the seamers in the opening overs, but batting should become easier once players settle in. Winning the toss could encourage the captain to bat first and put runs on the board. The betting odds reflect how close this contest is, with Nottinghamshire priced at 1.88 and Somerset at 1.82. Nottinghamshire have home advantage and a few reliable performers who can make an impact, but Somerset's stronger campaign last season, better recent form and balanced squad give them a slight edge. Based on those factors, Somerset head into the match as the marginal favourites.