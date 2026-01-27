Cricket Betting Sites: Guide for Choosing the Best One

The article helps cricket fans choose a reliable betting platform for placing bets on matches, favourite teams, or individual players. The guide was prepared by SportsCafe experts who have reviewed betting websites for more than 10 years.

Over this period, dozens of cricket betting platforms passed through detailed checks. Some platforms showed signs of fraud and risked player funds through blocked accounts or unpaid withdrawals. Other sites proved trustworthy and safe for regular betting based on long-term testing and real player feedback.

The guide focuses on points that matter for Indian players: platform security, payments in ₹, cricket betting markets, and fair rules. The goal is to help avoid unsafe websites and select a betting site that works correctly in India.

Safety and Legality First: Which Platforms won't Take Your Money and Account The safest option for both beginners and experienced bettors involves offshore betting platforms and their official apps with a valid Curacao or Malta license. Such licenses confirm that the site follows international gambling rules, payment standards, and player protection policies. Most licensed platforms operate globally or have strong recognition in India. These sites support INR ₹, provide clear withdrawal rules, and protect user accounts from unfair blocks. Extra caution always helps, so checking real player reviews on independent websites adds another layer of confidence before registration. Below is a list of 10 trusted cricket betting sites on January 2026. A detailed review for each platform is available at https://sportscafe.in/cricket/online-cricket-betting-sites. [top10_betting_sites] [top10_betting_sites] Each platform from this list passed long-term checks by SportsCafe experts and fits Indian players who value security, legal protection, and reliable payouts.

Website must accept UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, or Netbanking One of the clearest signs of a reliable betting site relates to support for Indian rupees ₹ and local payment systems. Platforms that work with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and Netbanking usually target Indian players and adapt their services to local financial rules. With stricter gambling regulations in place, familiar payment methods help new users avoid mistakes during deposits and withdrawals. Local options feel clearer for most players and reduce the chance of losing funds because of complicated payment steps or currency conversion issues. Crypto payments also gain steady interest across India. A global platform such as Stake.com plays a leading role in this area due to its strong focus on cryptocurrency payments and a well-known international reputation. Crypto wallets attract players who prefer quicker transfers and fewer banking limits.

The depth of cricket markets: “Can I bet on live?” A licensed platform with INR ₹ payments solves only part of the task. Real value appears when the site supports cricket in India at a deep level. Coverage should include major leagues, domestic tournaments, international series, and a wide range of bet types. Many players need more than a basic match winner option. Advanced markets help analyse teams, sessions, and individual players, especially during live matches. The table below shows popular cricket betting markets and platforms that support them. Priority goes to well-known sites used by Indian players. Bet Type Cricket Betting Site Match & Series Outcomes Match Winner

Series Winner

Outright / Tournament Winner

Draw No Bet

Tied Match Stake.com, Mostbet, Parimatch, Melbet, 4rabet Team & Innings Markets Toss Winner

Total Runs (Over / Under)

Innings Runs

Total Fours / Sixes

Highest Opening Partnership

First Over Runs 1xBet, Mostbet, Rajabets, Melbet, Batery Player-Specific Markets (Player Props) Top Batsman

Top Bowler

Man of the Match

Player Performance Points

Century / Half-Century Mostbet, Parimatch, 1xBet, 4rabet, Dbbet Live Betting (In-Play) Method of Dismissal

Runs off Next Ball

Wicket in the Over

Session Betting Stake.com, 1xBet, Mostbet, Parimatch, Melbet Strong live betting support matters for Indian cricket fans who follow matches ball by ball. Platforms listed above provide broad market access during play and allow bets based on real-time match events rather than final results only.

Honest Welcome Bonuses: What Do You Get for Registering? A large welcome bonus amount does not guarantee real value for a player. Much more importance lies in the wagering conditions attached to that bonus. Big numbers on a bonus balance after a deposit can look attractive, but they bring no benefit if the rollover rules have no link to realistic betting activity. Many platforms advertise aggressive bonus percentages, while the required wagering requirements are too demanding for regular cricket betting. Even licensed and well-known sites may apply strict rules, so checking bonus terms before registration always makes sense. Attention should go to wagering %, minimum odds, allowed cricket markets, and time limits. Below, examples of 5 welcome bonuses from our top-listed betting sites will be shown, along with their wagering conditions. These examples help compare real bonus value and understand which offers work better for Indian cricket bettors. 4Rabet – 700% up to ₹20,000 The 4rabet platform offers a Sports Welcome Bonus of 700% through the exclusive promo code SCAFE230, available for SportsCafe readers. The bonus targets sports betting only and comes as a package split across the first 4 deposits, so that players can activate each part step by step. Main bonus conditions: Bonus type: Sports Welcome Bonus

Total bonus: 700% up to ₹20,000

Deposit structure: 1st deposit: 100% up to ₹5,000 2nd deposit: 150% up to ₹5,000 3rd deposit: 200% up to ₹5,000 4th deposit: 250% up to ₹5,000

Minimum deposit: ₹300

Wagering requirement: 7x

Minimum odds: 1.5

Bet types: single and combo bets, 1 bet per event

Validity: 7 days per bonus

Eligibility: new players only Each bonus activates separately and follows the same wagering rules, which keeps the terms consistent across all 4 deposits. The structure allows players to stop at any stage instead of committing the full amount at once, which works well for cricket betting in India. Mostbet – 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS The Mostbet platform provides this welcome bonus through the exclusive promo code MOSTIN, prepared for SportsCafe readers. The offer includes separate bonuses for sports betting and casino play, each with its own rules. Sports welcome bonus conditions: Bonus type: Sports betting

Bonus rate: 125%

Maximum amount: ₹100,000

Minimum deposit: ₹300

Wagering requirement: 5x

Bet format: accumulator only

Minimum events in bet: 3

Minimum odds per event: 1.4

Settlement coefficient: 1

Bonus credit time: within 1 hour after meeting conditions Accumulator bets allow access to popular cricket leagues and live matches, which fit players who prefer combined selections. Batery – 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS The Batery platform provides this sports welcome bonus through the exclusive promo code SCBAT, prepared for SportsCafe readers. The bonus applies across the first 5 deposits and focuses on sports betting, with free spins added as an extra part of the promotion. Main sports bonus requirements: Total bonus up to 500% or ₹150,000 across 5 deposits

Wagering requirement: 10x bonus amount on sports bets

Minimum odds: 2.00

Time limit: 7 days The bonus fits players who plan to place multiple cricket bets at higher odds and prefer clear wagering rules before registration. 1xBet – 100% up to ₹33,000 The 1xBet platform provides this sports welcome bonus through the exclusive promo code SCAFE30. The offer uses a clear format based on single bets and focuses on a limited number of steps instead of long rollover chains. Main bonus requirements: Bonus size: 100% up to ₹33,000

Minimum deposit: ₹85

Required bets: 3 winning single bets in a row

Minimum odds per bet: 2.00

Bonus stake must be used in full for each bet After 3 consecutive winning bets, the original bonus amount gets credited to the main balance, while any losing bet ends the bonus cycle immediately. Dafabet – 160% up to ₹16,000 The Dafabet platform provides this sports welcome bonus through the exclusive promo code DAFASPORTSCAFE, available for new INR ₹ accounts. The bonus activates on the first deposit and applies to sports betting only, with clear wagering rules tied to the deposit and bonus sum. Main bonus requirements: Bonus size: 160% up to ₹16,000

Minimum deposit: ₹500

Wagering requirement: 15x (deposit + bonus)

Minimum odds: 1.50

Eligible bets: regular sports markets, excluding toss and virtual games After meeting the wagering target, funds become available for withdrawal, while bets that end as void or cashout do not count toward completion.

Speed of Withdrawal of Your Winnings After choosing a reliable platform in India, selecting a match, placing a suitable bet, and winning, only part of the process is complete. The final and most important step involves withdrawing the winnings. At this stage, players need to understand how quickly money reaches the account and if account verification is required. Most well-known bookmakers request verification before processing withdrawals. The goal relates to account security and fraud prevention, so this step appears on almost every licensed platform. Verification usually requires: Proof of identity (passport, Aadhaar card, or driving licence)

Proof of address (utility bill or bank statement)

Confirmation of the payment method used for deposits

Completed profile with correct personal details Verification happens inside the user account by uploading documents and waiting for approval. Approval time depends on the bookmaker, but delays rarely exceed a few days. Bookmaker Withdrawal limit Time of withdrawal Stake.com From ₹1,000 From a few minutes to 24 hours 1xBet From ₹100 Up to 24 hours Mostbet From ₹300 1–48 hours Parimatch From ₹500 1–24 hours Dafabet From ₹500 24–72 hours Withdrawal speed often depends on verification status and selected payment method. Platforms that support UPI and e-wallets usually process requests faster than traditional bank transfers.

Availability of Cricket Betting Mobile App Sports betting in India happens in 99% of cases from mobile devices through a browser or a dedicated app on Android or iOS. Easy access from a phone or tablet stands as a basic feature for any licensed bookmaker with an active player base, and even some newer platforms already meet this standard. Several newer betting platforms already provide mobile apps, for example Puntit, Batery, Tez888, and 96IN. App availability helps users place bets, manage balances, and withdraw funds without desktop access. The absence of a mobile app, APK file, or even a browser-based PWA version should raise concern. Such gaps often point to short-term projects or scam platforms that disappear after deposits. Reliable betting platforms with mobile access on Android or iOS: Stake.com 4rabet Mostbet Batery 1xBet Dbbet Rajabets Parimatch Melbet Dafabet These platforms allow cricket betting from mobile devices without technical limits and support full account control directly from a phone or tablet.