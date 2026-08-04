AI Simulation | SRL vs LS | Mitchell Marsh's Blazing 68 Powers Sunrisers Leeds Past London Spirit
Mitchell Marsh dominated by scoring 68 runs off 35 balls, as Sunrisers Leeds defeated London Spirit by 15 runs. Harry Brook was able to provide the required support, as Brydon Carse and Nathan Ellis took the much needed wickets to defend the total of 173.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Headingley, which is expected to offer good pace and bounce, where seamers will be able to take early advantage before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. The new ball will swing under the typical overcast conditions, while spinners will be able to find some grip later in the innings as the game progresses. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts cool temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and no threat of rain.
Toss
London Spirit wins the toss and decides to field first. Liam Livingstone aims to use the bowler friendly conditions early in the game, and chase down when the pitch starts to favour the batsmen.
Lineups
Sunrisers Leeds: Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton, Zak Crawley (C), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Tom Alsop, Liam Patterson-White, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed
London Spirit: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone (C), James Rew, Dewald Brevis, James Coles, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Adam Milne, Adam Zampa
Match Report
Sunrisers Leeds were able to display an impressive all-round display to secure a 15-run victory over London Spirit. Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton were able to survive the challenging spell of Adam Milne, as the duo accelerated to score 48/0 in the first 25 balls. David Willey was able to break the stand by removing Rickelton, but Harry Brook joined Mitchell Marsh to stabilize the innings.
Marsh was able to dominate the middle overs phase without any issues, as he smashed the ball all over the ground, scoring 68 runs off 35 balls. Brook was able to show some support by scoring 41 runs off 24 balls, as Tom Alsop also gave a late cameo by scoring 22 runs off 10 balls. Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye bowled disciplined spells but the team scored 173/5.
London Spirit was able to start the chase well as Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Jonny Bairstow attacked the new ball, helping the team to score 46/1 after the first 25 balls. Brydon Carse was able to give the breakthrough by removing Pretorius, before Abrar Ahmed took the wicket of Bairstow with a googly. Liam Livingstone and Dewald Brevis started a counterattack for the team, as they added 54 runs together.
The turning point arrived when Nathan Ellis dismissed Liam Livingstone with a slower ball for 39, and Brevis lost his wicket to Matthew Potts in quick succession. Jamie Overton was able to smash some boundaries, but London Spirit fell short, as they scored just 158/7 after 100 balls.
Player of the Match
Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award, as he scored 68 runs off 35 balls, which also set the tone for the team to post a big total.