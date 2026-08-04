AI Simulation | SRL vs LS | Mitchell Marsh's Blazing 68 Powers Sunrisers Leeds Past London Spirit

The match will be played at Headingley, which is expected to offer good pace and bounce, where seamers will be able to take early advantage before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. The new ball will swing under the typical overcast conditions, while spinners will be able to find some grip later in the innings as the game progresses. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts cool temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and no threat of rain.