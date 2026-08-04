Virender Sehwag Reveals Why He Didn't Become India's Head Coach
Virender Sehwag is one of the most talented batsmen for the Indian cricket team. Everyone knows about his records but only a few know about the time when he was approached to be the Head Coach. Recently Sehwag revealed the actual reason why he didn't take up the role for the Indian team.
Before the Indian team started its era with Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, there was someone else who was approached. And it is none other than Virender Sehwag, the aggressive opener. Back in 2017 when Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble were not having a good time together, Sehwag was approached for this post.
But recently he revealed the actual reason for not taking the same. He said, "I would not even have applied if Virat Kohli or the BCCI secretary at that time, Amitabh Choudhary, would not have approached me. He held a proper meeting with me where he said things are not okay between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, so they wanted me to apply and become coach. He told me, 'You are going to commentate for the 2017 Champions Trophy, so Anil's contract will end, and you can just take the team to the West Indies from there.'”
Sehwag further continued by saying, "I neither said yes or no. But I said if I go, I would want my staff. Assistant coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physio, trainer, I would have all of my choice. But I did not get the choice to do this so I did not go.”
Our Take
The actual reason why Virender Sehwag refused to go as the Head Coach of the Indian team is the fact that his terms were not agreed. In his place, Ravi Shastri was appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian team, as India started is dominance in the longest format of the game.