Virender Sehwag Reveals Why He Didn't Become India's Head Coach.

But recently he revealed the actual reason for not taking the same. He said, "I would not even have applied if Virat Kohli or the BCCI secretary at that time, Amitabh Choudhary, would not have approached me. He held a proper meeting with me where he said things are not okay between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, so they wanted me to apply and become coach. He told me, 'You are going to commentate for the 2017 Champions Trophy, so Anil's contract will end, and you can just take the team to the West Indies from there.'”