Cricket Fans Get Major Update as Women's Asia Cup 2026 Dates Are Revealed
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 is all set to take place in the coming months. This time the tournament is set to take place in the UAE, but no official announcement has been made on the same. Sri Lanka will enter this season as the defending champions, as the tournament is likely to start from 28 August.
A major update has been brought out related to the Women's Asia Cup. The tournament is likely to take place in UAE, but there has been no announcement made regarding the same. Along with that, the dates of the tournament have been revealed according to the reports, as it will be taking place from 28 August to 13 September.
It is also being claimed that the participating countries are informed to keep these dates in mind. There are a total of eight teams which will be a part of this tournament, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, and UAE (the hosts of the tournament).
This window is being looked at by the ACC but it is still not confirmed. The women's cricket events at the Asian Games will be taking place from 17 September to 24 September, which will also give a warm-up to the teams accordingly.
Our Take
The women's Asia Cup will be a lot more intense than one could think. While Sri Lanka will be entering the tournament as the defending champions, India will be the strong contenders to win the same. These two are also the oldest teams of the tournament, as Sri Lanka aims to defend its title, with the tournament being hosted in UAE.