5 Bizarre Batting Stances That Turn Heads

(Ravichandran Ashwin taking his stance against Kuldeep Yadav in IPL)

Cricket has always been a sport that has produced some of the best moments for the fans. With the class and beautiful shots from players like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting and many others, the sport has gained popularity among the fans. However, a league of players has embraced unconventional batting styles, from peculiar grips to peculiar stances, challenging traditional norms. The batting stance, once a predictable facet of facing deliveries, has evolved into a canvas for creativity, showcasing the adaptability and audacity of certain players. This evolution represents a dynamic interplay between tradition and innovation, injecting an exhilarating and unpredictable essence into the fabric of modern cricket, where experimentation harmonises with the timeless spirit of the sport.

List of the Players with a unique batting stance

Today, let's talk about players who batted in a different way. Some had classic styles, while others were a bit quirky. These players stood out by challenging the usual way of batting, adding a creative touch to cricket. Join us as we explore the interesting stories behind their unique styles, each contributing something special to cricket's history.

1. Kevin Pietersen

The first player in the list of the batters with a unique stance of Kevin Pietersen who played for England in his career and was the batter who played with ease. Kevin Pietersen, a cricket icon, became known for his quirky batting stance that set him apart in the cricketing world. Despite his reputation as a great, especially in test cricket, Pietersen embraced an unconventional approach to batting. Born in South Africa, his distinctive stance featured wide-set feet, a higher rear position, and a soaring backlift, making him stand out among modern-day batsmen.

Surprisingly, this unusual style didn't hinder his success, as the English cricketer maintained intense concentration at the crease. Possessing a natural ability to read the ball early, Pietersen excelled in his illustrious 104-match test career, amassing 8,181 runs. While not achieving legendary status in white-ball cricket, he still scored over 4,000 runs in ODIs. Pietersen's constant leg movement kept bowlers guessing, adding to the mystique of his impressive run-scoring record.

2. Steve Smith

The best test batter of this generation, Steve Smith has been a driving force for the Australian cricket team and his batting stance is the thing that has been closely followed by the fans worldwide. His routine of batting stance just leaves everyone in awe of how he has got tons of runs to his name in his career. Explaining the method behind the madness, Smith reveals that he often places himself outside the off-stump. This strategic move isn't random; it's a calculated effort to reduce the ways bowlers can get him out. While batting techniques vary, Smith's approach showcases the thoughtful and strategic side of the game, adding an extra layer to the art of scoring runs.

(Steve Smith’s stance in test cricket)

Coming to his test career, Steve Smith has got 109 test matches through which he has amassed 9685 runs with an average of 56.97 while in his ODI career, he has got 5446 runs in 142 innings while maintaining an average of 43.91 for the team. Considering his T20 career, he hasn’t had much success there as his unique style isn’t suitable for hard-hitting and hence in the 55 innings played by him, he has maintained an average of 24.86 and has amassed 1094 runs for the team.

3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, a cricket icon, stood out with his unconventional batting style that defied tradition. His front-on stance, where he positioned himself like a 'crab' with a 90-degree angle, raised eyebrows. Despite the odd look, Chanderpaul's mindset remained unshaken, and he focused on the bowler, not the critics. This unorthodox approach didn't hinder his performance; instead, it became his strength.

The West Indian veteran, now 44, boasts an impressive record with 11,867 Test runs and nearly 9,000 in ODIs, marking him as one of the region's best and most underrated players. Chanderpaul's success wasn't just about numbers; it was a testament to embracing individuality. Considering his stature in the game, he is someone who always stood for the West Indies team in their hard times and hence it has allowed the team to bet on him in the matches played by them. Besides Brian Lara, he was the one who used to be the main man for the team in the tough situations faced by them going on.

4. Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener, a cricket sensation from the '90s, made a surprising comeback in ODI cricket at 47, showcasing a distinct batting style. His standout feature was a unique stance—holding the bat high, nearly parallel to his head, giving off a baseball vibe. This uncommon approach had its pros and cons. Klusener's towering backlift worked in his favour, allowing him to deliver powerful hits and amass numerous runs. Besides his batting skills, he proved himself as a decent bowler, earning recognition as one of the top all-rounders of his era. With over 3,000 runs and about 200 wickets, Klusener had a brief but impressive career.

However, his bold stance posed challenges on slower wickets, especially in longer cricket formats. Despite this drawback, Klusener's legacy is one of unconventional flair and strategic choices that defined his impactful cricket journey. The South African maestro left a lasting impression, not just with his stats, but with a style that added a unique chapter to the cricket narratives of the '90s.

5. Fawad Alam

Pakistan’s batter Fawad Alam is in the second position in the list of players with unique batting stances and he is the batter that has gained success in test cricket now. He has a distinctive batting stance that's a bit like Chanderpaul's but with a wider leg gap. This unique style helps him be flexible and see the bowler's delivery better. Even though Fawad is talented, he doesn't get to play for the national team regularly, which makes it tough for him to show his skills consistently. Despite this, he stays determined and skilled, waiting for the chance to really make a mark in international cricket.

(Fawad Alam’s stance in test cricket)

In his 19-match Test career, he has scored 1011 runs while averaging 38.88 and has a strike rate of 46.58 for the team. Also in just 30 innings played by him, he has got 5 centuries to his name. With his weird style, he has performed well for the team in the middle order and will be now looking forward to having more chances in the upcoming test matches for the team.