5 Retired Jersey Numbers in Cricket History

(MS Dhoni’s jersey number 7)

Cricket has been a game that has led glories to several players who have given their everything for the game. From local fields to grand stadiums, these athletes have etched their names in history through sheer passion and hard work. For the fans, the jersey number that their favourite player gets on his back is always a special moment and they always remember them through this only. And the fact that cricket organizations have made sure that their favourite jerseys numbers remain with their favourite players, it makes it even more special to them. Now it's the perfect moment for us to help you recognize those players whose jersey numbers have retired to honour their work.

List of 5 players who have got their jersey's retired

In cricket, when players become really famous and important, their jersey numbers are sometimes retired. This means no one else from their country can wear that number again. It's a special way to show respect for their amazing career and the impact they've had on the game. Let's see how these top 5 players have got the jerseys retired to keep their legacy alive.

1. Sachin Tendulkar - Jersey number 10

The batter who changed the definition of batting, Sachin Tendulkar is the player who is referred to as the “God of Cricket” and has made it to the top of the game. Wearing jersey number 10, BCCI made the move by retiring his jersey so as to ensure that he is widely respected and that the way he has served the Indian team, it is easily the best decision of the board. With a staggering tally of over 18,000 runs in ODIs and an impressive 15,000 runs in Test matches, his dominance on the field is unmatched. His leadership and skill have not only left an indelible mark on the sport but also ignited a passion for cricket in countless hearts around the globe. His enduring legacy continues to captivate audiences, shaping the future of the game and perpetuating his influence for years to come.

2. Stephen Fleming - Jersey number 7

Stephen Fleming, the iconic figure in New Zealand cricket, spearheaded a transformative era for the team, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Revered as the linchpin of the Black Caps in the pre-2000s era, Fleming donned the revered jersey number 7, symbolizing his pivotal role as both player and leader. Under his captaincy, the team clinched the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy, marking a historic milestone in New Zealand cricket history. Across 111 test matches, Fleming amassed an impressive 7172 runs, showcasing his batting prowess and unwavering commitment to excellence. In the ODI arena, he displayed his versatility and consistency, featuring in 280 matches and accumulating 8037 runs at an average of 32.40, further solidifying his legacy as a true cricketing legend.

3. Brendon McCullum - Jersey number 42

(Brendon McCullum’s jersey number 42)

One of the most dashing and amazing openers of New Zealand cricket, Brendon McCullum came out as the batter who became the brand ambassador of fearless cricket. Wearing jersey number 42 and getting big shots has always been the mantra for McCullum and this is why New Zealand cricket has retired his jersey number in honour of his skills and batting. Out of the 101 test matches played by him, he got 6453 runs while averaging 38.64 with the bat while his ODI career had 6083 runs from the 260 matches that he played. Renowned for his fearless approach to the game, McCullum's tenure as captain saw New Zealand's ascent to the finals of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. His dynamic style of play and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an enduring legacy, inspiring a new generation of cricketers and etching his name in the books of cricketing history.

4. MS Dhoni - Jersey number 7

MS Dhoni, a name that is recognized worldwide for his performance and being the only captain to win all the 3 ICC tournaments, he has been the perfect player whose jersey number 7 has been retired by the BCCI. Recognized for his explosive batting, exceptional wicket-keeping, and adept leadership, Dhoni's impact resonates far beyond cricketing realms. Leading Team India to three ICC titles like the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 sets him apart as a captain of unparalleled success. Dhoni's enduring influence inspires countless fans worldwide, leaving an indelible imprint on the sport's history. Furthermore, in his career, he got 4876 runs from the 90 test matches played while his ODI Career had 10773 runs from the 350 matches he got.

5. Phillip Hughes - Jersey number 64

(Phillip Hughes’s jersey number 64)

The cricketer who had a tragic end to his life, Phillip Hughes of Australia was hit by a bouncer bowled by Sean Abbott on his neck and collapsed on the pitch. After being in a coma for 3 days, he passed away on 27th November 2014. Cricket Australia's decision to retire his jersey number was a poignant gesture honouring his memory and acknowledging his impact on the game. Hughes' legacy lives on in the hearts of fans and fellow players, who continue to honour his spirit and cherish the memories he created on and off the field. His loss serves as a reminder to cherish every moment and uphold the camaraderie and sportsmanship that define cricket. In the 26 test matches that he played, he accommodated 1535 runs while from the 25 ODIs, he got 826 runs to his name.

The retirement of these players has elevated the significance of their jerseys, turning them into cherished relics of their illustrious careers. Each jersey represents a legacy built on talent, dedication, and unforgettable moments on the cricket field. These players may have left the pitch, but they live on in the hearts and memories of their devoted fans. Their jerseys serve as tangible reminders of the passion and excellence they brought to the game, inspiring admiration and nostalgia among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.