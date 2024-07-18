7 Legendary Cricketers Who Perfected Iconic Cricketing Strokes

(AB de Villiers playing an unusual shot for the South African team)

Identifying a cricketer by his jersey number, bat sponsorship, style of walking and other things has always been an easy task for the fans. But what if the fans start identifying their favourite cricketers from the shots played by them? In the game, there are certain cricketers who have mastered the shots and are known to play those shots while starting their innings or during the innings. Shots like cover drives, pull shots, straight drives and others have got the new names now because of the cricketers making them their habit. Their ability to deliver these shots with precision adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to every match they play, making them true icons of the game.

1. Dil Scoop from Tilakaratne Dilshan

In the 1990’s era of cricket, the players used to play cautiously and always used to play grounded shots to keep their wicket safe. However, with the advent of T20 cricket, everything changed and the batters started taking risks by playing unusual shots. One such instance came into the light when Tilakaratne Dilshan played a scoop shot over the wicket-keeper’s head by sitting on his knees. It was the match against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2009 when he scooped a bowl for a four and it amazed everyone in the crowd.

(Tilakaratne Dilshan playing a scoop shot in a match)

In a memorable moment during the match, facing Shane Watson's slow delivery in the eighth over, Dilshan went outside off-stump and elegantly crouched down to loft the ball over the head of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin for an impressive boundary. This audacious stroke not only showcased Dilshan's outside-the-box thinking but also left a lasting impression on cricket fans worldwide. After this, Dilshan was seen playing this shot several times and in the 2011 ODI World Cup, an advertisement was made on it.

2. Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive

The best batsman in cricket and the player who is termed as the “God of Cricket”, Sachin Tendulkar is the player whose shots have always been eye pleasing because of the way he plays. His stance and the aura that he has created are just amazing to watch. Throughout his remarkable cricketing career, Tendulkar possessed a variety of shots, but none were as exquisite as his straight drive.

(Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive in a Test Match)

This graceful stroke captivated cricket fans, particularly during the 2011 ODI World Cup Finals when Tendulkar executed it brilliantly against Nuwan Kulasekara, leaving everyone astonished. Tendulkar himself often expressed his love for the straight drive, considering it his preferred shot. Whether facing fast bowlers or spinners, Tendulkar's mastery of the straight drive made him a formidable opponent on the cricket field, demonstrating his exceptional skill and finesse as one of the sport's greatest batsmen.

3. Kevin Pietersen’s switch hit

The second spot in the list of iconic cricketing shots goes to Kevin Pietersen who was known to be aggressive and passionate during his playing days. With the way he played, the audience always used to find something new in his batting. Playing against Scott Styris of the New Zealand team, the tall England cricketer hit two big sixes with daring shots. His impressive moves got everyone talking, even the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club), who had a special meeting about his unique switch-hit.

(Kevin Pietersen playing the switch-hit against New Zealand)

After talking it over, the MCC said Pietersen's shot was okay and could stay in the game because it made cricket more fun. Pietersen's fearless play showed that trying new things in cricket could lead to exciting moments for players and fans alike. Besides this, the cricketer has played a similar shot quite a few times and it has amazed the audience to see how much can a cricketer evolve to get the runs for his team in the match.

4. MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot

Named as the captain cool or the man who knows how to handle pressure, MS Dhoni is the only captain who has lifted all the 3 white-ball ICC Trophies for the Indian team. Coming in as a finisher, MS Dhoni has been a huge success and his numbers are the perfect definition of it. The one shot that has been famous because of the former Indian captain has been the “Helicopter’s shot” which was played for the first time by MS Dhoni during his iconic knock in Jaipur.

(MS Dhoni playing helicopter shot in a game)

During that game, among all the shots played by him, one that caught the attention of both experts and fans was the helicopter shot. Following that memorable inning, Dhoni's signature shot became a highlight in many match-winning performances. He often used this trademark shot to great effect against top bowlers like Lasith Malinga, Brett Lee, and Dale Steyn, securing success for his team on numerous occasions.

5. Virat Kohli’s cover drive

The Modern day Legend and the “Player of the Decade” from 2010-2019, Virat “King” Kohli has been a player who has unbelievable records to his name. With more than 26000 runs and 80 centuries in his career till now, Virat Kohli has been the master of the game. Throughout his career, the fans have always waited for his cover drives where he gets into a position that makes it one of the most glorious shots of his career. His graceful stroke play sets him apart as a stylish and elegant batter, captivating audiences with every shot.

(Virat Kohli playing cover drive in a game)

For cricket enthusiasts, witnessing Kohli execute a cover drive is a sight to cherish, symbolizing his flawless technique and finesse. Throughout his illustrious career, he has wielded this shot as a potent weapon to consistently amass runs. Notably, he has outplayed formidable opponents such as Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Amir, and James Anderson with his impeccable cover drives, demonstrating his mastery and dominance on the field.

6. Rohit Sharma’s Pull Shot

In the game of cricket, openers have always been at the receiving end because they have to play the new ball which often brings up the challenge. However, one opener who has been too good with his game is Rohit Sharma and once he is in the mood, there is hardly any stopping for him. For those who admire Sharma, watching him perform a pull shot is a delight. Sharma is unmatched in his execution of this shot, earning him a reputation as the best in the business.

(Rohit Sharma while playing the Pull shot in a match)

This powerful stroke has been a key factor in his ability to score numerous runs throughout his career. However, during challenging times, Sharma has faced setbacks with his signature shot, particularly when bowlers utilize variations in speed on pitches with unpredictable bounce to unsettle him. The fans believe that while playing the pull shot, Rohit Sharma has got an extra second that allows him to do well.

7. Kane Williamson’s backfoot punch

One of the members of “Fab 4” and a player who is the definition of elegance, Kane Williamson is a player who has been a cricketing genius because of his class and temperament. During his batting, the fans have always looked at him to see those glamorous shots and one of his main shots is a back-foot punch that is just adorable to see. Watching the New Zealand white-ball skipper play a late back-foot punch brings joy to cricket fans globally.

(Kane Williamson’s backfoot punch shot)

This shot has been crucial for Williamson, helping him score runs even on tough pitches. His skill in executing this stroke has earned him respect from fans and opponents, showcasing his talent and determination on the field. Whether facing fast or spin bowlers, Williamson's ability to play this shot effectively has been a key factor in his success, making him a formidable batsman in all conditions.