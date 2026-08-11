433 Wickets and Counting! Twitter Reacts as Mitchell Starc Prepares for Bangladesh
Mitchell Starc is getting ready for the Test series against Bangladesh. Entering his 16th year of international cricket, he has been phenomenal for Australia in the longest format of the game. With 433 Test wickets, he aims to enter the top ten charts soon.
Australia will soon be going against Bangladesh in a Test series, where they resume their journey in the current WTC cycle. And this time, Mitchell Starc is once again a part of the team, as he gears up for the Test series and eager to represent Australia in the finals again.
Starc was seen by the fans practicing ahead of the series against Bangladesh. Being aged 36, it can be said that he has aged like a fine wine, as he still continues to dominate with his lethal seam deliveries. Watching his practice sessions has even made the cricket fans on Twitter react to the same.
BCCI vs CA
And Indian cricket is ignoring Bhuvi, Shami and Jaddu— Devansh Tiwari (@ImDevansht7) August 11, 2026
On one side there is Cricket Australia who still supports Mitchell Starc at the age of 36. On the other side there is the BCCI, who still ignores Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Bumrah's Issue
Itz dream for boom 😭😭😭 bcoz of fitness pic.twitter.com/5cWfDA30xh— Masooq Khan (@MyNamei12694781) August 11, 2026
Playing Test cricket at the age of 36 will be a dream for Jasprit Bumrah. A Twitter user literally called out his fitness issues, highlighting this scenario.
7 More to Go
7 more - to break into the top 10 of all time. pic.twitter.com/N8yd8Uku9h— lightningspeed (@lightningspeedk) August 11, 2026
Mitchell Starc is just 7 wickets away from breaking into the top ten most wicket-takers in the Test format. He will have to overtake Dale Steyn and Kapil Dev in this series.
Not on Radar
Mitchell Starc still turning up for another Test series.— PiQ: Daily workout for brain (@DarvaxFollower) August 11, 2026
Retirement is clearly not on his radar.
Bro is preparing for Bangladesh like it's his first Test😂🤣😂
A retirement doesn't seem to be on the radar for Mitchell Starc right now. He is still showing up for the Aussies in the World Test Championship against Bangladesh.