Miss These 5 Cricket Web Series at Your Own Risk!

(Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians was a web series launched in 2019)

Cricket is all about the bat hitting the ball on the field. Moreover, it's about teamwork, strategy, and thrilling moments that keep fans on the edge of their seats, making it a beloved sport worldwide. But recently, Cricket has evolved beyond the pitch, transforming into an entertainment spectacle replacing the movies.

You'd be surprised to find sports-based web series that skillfully evokes the thrill of the game while diving into the behind-the-scenes dynamics. These shows offer a compelling mix of drama and insider perspectives, giving viewers a deeper understanding of the professional sports world.

List of the Web-Series based on Cricket

From showcasing the highs and lows of competition to revealing the human stories behind the athletes, these series provide an immersive experience that resonates with fans. Some of the best web-series that have gained a lot of audience worldwide have been listed below:

1. The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team

One of the most successful cricketing nations and being the current World Champions, the Australian team has made their name worldwide. The team has got some of the best players with them which allows them to be at the top of the game. Considering this, everyone wants to look at how Australia prepares for a big tournament behind the stage. The documentary named “The Test” is a complete web series which takes the audience into the dressing room of the Australian team.

(Cover Page of the Web-Series, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team)

Currently available on Amazon Prime, it spotlights the Australian cricket team's comeback after the widely publicised Sandpaper Gate scandal in Cape Town. Directed by Adrian Brown, it debuted in March 2020. The series offers an inside look at Australia's road to redemption led by captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer. Right now, the audience can watch the 2 seasons of the web series as it features players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and others telling their stories.

2. Selection Day

On the cricket field, the fans are always in for some big drama, emotions and full of actions coming out from the players present. One such story has been of the web series Selection Day which was introduced on the Netflix platform. It revolves around brothers Radha and Manju, whose father is determined to mould them into cricket legends. The story is completely a thriller one that shows how tough it is to follow dreams and hence a person has to work hard on them.

(Poster of the Web Series, Selection Day)

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel, the first six episodes aired on Netflix in December 2018. Following up, Season 2, with another six episodes, premiered on April 19, 2019. This captivating storyline dives into the complexities of family, ambition, and the pursuit of sporting greatness, providing viewers with an enthralling viewing experience.

3. Inside Edge

If you are a fan of T20 Leagues, then watching the Inside Edge is a must. The web series is a complete package of entertainment that shows you the complete atmosphere of the teams and the players during the big T20 tournaments. Exploring the darker side of sports, this series delves into the murky world of sports betting and match-fixing. Set in the backdrop of T20 cricket, it follows the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional team embroiled in a league-wide spot-fixing scandal.

(Poster of the Web Series Inside Edge)

Starring Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, and Sayani Gupta, this Indian sports drama sheds light on the consequences of greed and corruption. Directed by Karan Anshuman, it premiered on Amazon Prime in July 2017. With two seasons already released, anticipation mounts for the upcoming third instalment slated for next year.

4. Roar of the Lion

The Indian Premier League has two types of fans: One being Chennai Super Kings fans and the second are those who watch the matches of another team. Being one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have a big fanbase in the tournament. The web-series, “Roar of the Lion” was live on the screens after the 2018 IPL as the team made a solid comeback in the tournament after being banned for two years. Watch the remarkable journey of Chennai Super Kings in "Roar of the Lion," a documentary series produced by Kabir Khan and directed by Amir Rizvi. Released as part of Hotstar Specials on March 20, 2019, this series chronicles the sensational resurgence of the three-time IPL champions following a two-year ban due to Gurunath Meiyappan's involvement in betting.

(Poster of the web-series, Roar of the Lion)

Through five episodes, each running approximately 30 minutes, viewers are immersed in the emotional narratives and experiences of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket history. Alongside Dhoni, the series features veteran CSK players such as Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja, offering a captivating insight into their triumphs and tribulations on the road to redemption.

5. Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

The Test Format has seen some of the biggest battles and is considered as the format where the fans are always in for something exciting. One such series was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21 which was played in Australia. The Indian team visited the Australian shores and managed to clinch the Test Series by 2-1 despite fielding the young players and getting all out for just 36 runs in the 1st match of the series. This four-part series encapsulates the heart-pounding action, intense rivalry, and moments of sheer brilliance that defined this remarkable achievement.

(Poster of the web series, Bandon Mein Tha Dum!)

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews, viewers witness the dedication and passion of the Men in Blue as they overcome formidable challenges on their path to glory. From the players' perspective to insights from coaches and journalists, the series provides a comprehensive look at the unforgettable triumph. Experience the highs, the lows, and the unforgettable moments that shaped India's greatest Test fightback.