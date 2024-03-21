Most Wins in IPL: List of Teams With Highest Winning Percentage

For eight weeks, two months of the year, the glitzy and glamorous IPL brings fun and frenzy to the lives of millions across the globe. The IPL has grown from a modest first year to the most significant and most-watched cricket league, celebrated by millions of fans around the world. In the fourteen seasons of the Indian Premier League, the fans have witnessed some of the best moments that will be remembered for a long time. Be it last-ball finishes, exceptional run chases, breathtaking catches or some heated moments where two players lost their cool, IPL has this all. Besides this, the franchises that have been playing from the first season will be looking forward to the new challenges. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who have played from the first season and have won the most number of matches, will be looking to dominate the new teams in the upcoming season now. Let's see which team has won the most number of matches and which team is at the last position in terms of winning the matches.

Team Matches Won Lost Draw No Result W/L %W %L Chennai Super Kings 225 131 91 0 2 1.439 58.22 40.44 Deccan Chargers 75 29 46 0 0 0.63 38.66 61.33 Delhi Capitals 238 105 127 0 2 0.826 44.11 53.36 Gujarat Lions 30 13 16 0 0 0.812 43.33 53.33 Gujarat Titans 33 23 10 0 0 2.3 69.69 30.3 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 14 6 8 0 0 0.75 42.85 57.14 Kolkata Knight Riders 237 119 114 0 0 1.043 50.21 48.1 Lucknow Super Giants 30 17 12 0 1 1.416 56.66 40 Mumbai Indians 247 138 105 0 0 1.314 55.87 42.51 Pune Warriors 46 12 33 0 1 0.363 26.08 71.73 Punjab Kings 232 104 124 0 0 0.838 44.82 53.44 Rajasthan Royals 206 101 100 0 2 1.01 49.02 48.54 Rising Pune Supergiant 30 15 15 0 0 1 50 50 Royal Challengers Bangalore 241 114 120 0 4 0.95 47.3 49.79 Sunrisers Hyderabad 166 78 84 0 0 0.928 46.98 50.6

Gujarat Titans (Win Percentage — 69.69%)

The team that has got the maximum winning percentage in the IPL is Gujarat Titans now. However, the team has just played 2 seasons till now, but they are one of the best teams that has been into the competition. With winning the title in their debut edition, the team has been doing well and hence have the win percentage at 69.69%. In the first season, Hardik Pandya was their captain who led the team well but now he is back with the Mumbai Indians and hence Shubman Gill has been appointed as their new captain. With just 33 matches till now, the team has won 23 of them while have lost the other 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians (Win Percentage — 55.87%)

The most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League features at the first position in the list of the teams that have won the most number of matches since the inaugural season of the league. Mumbai Indians have won 5 IPL titles (2013,2015,2017,2019, and 2020) and have dominated their opponents throughout the matches in the league. Rohit Sharma has led the team in 10 seasons, and since then, they have won the title for 5 teams. With the likes of players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and other match-winners, the team was regarded as a complete T20 team in any league of the world. In the fourteen seasons of the Indian Premier League, the team has played 247 matches and have managed to win a total of 138 matches out of it. However, they have lost 105 matches, but they are still the most successful team in the league.

Chennai Super Kings (Win Percentage — 58.22%)

The second most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings has dominated the league from the inaugural season and their consistent performances are the reason why they have the highest win percentage in the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in the 14 years of IPL seasons that they have played as they were banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 due to some controversies. With the mastermind captain MS Dhoni present in the team, Chennai Super Kings have a huge fanbase and this makes them a popular team all over the world. Other players like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and many more were present in the team for previous seasons and thus they had a strong core in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings have played 225 matches in IPL and they have won 131 matches. Besides this, they have lost 91 matches too.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Win Percentage — 50.21%)

The third most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League and the team that has won the IPL title twice (2012 and 2014), Kolkata Knight Riders have come a long way after their first three disappointing seasons in the starting of the league. Gautam Gambhir changed the fortunes of the team with his captaincy as he led them to two IPL titles and taught them how to play fearlesscricket. With players like Manish Pandey, Jacques Kallis, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and many others in the team, Kolkata Knight Riders got themselves into the winning position in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. Till date, Kolkata Knight Riders have played 237 matches and out of this, they have won 119 matches but have also lost 114 matches which keeps their win percentage to 50.21%. In the 2021 season, Eoin Morgan also led them well as the team went on to play the Finals but lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals (Win Percentage — 49.02%)

Securing victory in the inaugural Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals have maintained a steady performance in recent years. Guided by captain Sanju Samson, the squad has exhibited commendable teamwork, resulting in an impressive win percentage of 49.02%. Boasting a lineup of star players including Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, and emerging talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team is well-positioned for a strong contention in the upcoming season. With a blend of experience and dynamic skills, Rajasthan Royals aim to clinch their second IPL title, presenting a formidable challenge to their opponents on the cricketing stage.

Final Thoughts

Besides the above stated teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad looks a bit consistent team who has been doing great since their debut in the 2013 season. In the 2016 season, they won the IPL title too. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have also done well but they are yet to make a mark of themselves as they are not consistent with their performances.