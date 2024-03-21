Virat Kohli IPL: Career, Stats, Records, Price, Team 2024

Indian Premier League has been a stage that has provided amazing talents to the Indian team and has contributed a lot to the betterment of the team. Just like this, IPL gave one of the best players to the Indian team and the world in the name of Virat Kohli who is now hailed as the “King Kohli” because of the ultimate records and the way he has led the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League out there. Kohli's journey in the league has been marked by his unwavering influence, making him a fixture that fans eagerly anticipate each season and his ability to lead from the front and consistently deliver standout performances has elevated him to legendary status in the world of T20 cricket, leaving an enduring mark on the IPL landscape.

Royal Challengers Bangalore picking up Virat Kohli in IPL Draft

After winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2008, Virat Kohli became a big name in every Indian household as he led the team to the ultimate victory and hence his value was about to get bigger in the IPL Draft. Being the first team, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) were awarded the choice to pick the first player from the draft and they went for Pradeep Sangwan as they wanted a left-hander bowler who would be able to make up for the amazing batting lineup that they had in that season. And with this, the second choice of picking up a player in the IPL draft went to Royal Challengers Bangalore who then picked up Virat Kohli in 2008 since then, he has been playing for the same franchise and in 2024 again, he will be playing for the red team.

Virat Kohli’s career over the years

After starting his career in 2008 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli showed the world how good he is and his batting style was enough to make the fans admire his striking ability now. Kohli's journey in the IPL began with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural season of 2008. Since then, he has not only been the face of the franchise but also an emblem of consistency, leadership, and record-breaking achievements.

In the early years of his IPL career, Kohli showcased glimpses of his potential as a dynamic and agile batsman. His rapid rise through the ranks earned him a pivotal role in the RCB squad, and his performances steadily evolved from promising to match-winning and it was evident that the young Delhi lad was destined for greatness, and the IPL was his canvas to paint masterpieces. His batting style was enough to show how good he was and hence the team management started providing him the opportunities to show his leadership skills.

With the captaincy coming up in 2013, Virat Kohli got additional pressure and hence his natural game got lost in between as he went down with his form. This leadership role marked the beginning of an era where Kohli not only led from the front with the bat but also steered his team with an astute cricketing mind. The RCB jersey became a symbol of his commitment, passion, and the pursuit of excellence.

In the 2016 IPL season, Virat Kohli showcased extraordinary batting prowess, scoring a record-breaking 973 runs in 16 matches. His consistent performances and knack for match-winning innings elevated him to legendary status in T20 cricket. Despite his personal achievements, a title with the Royal Challengers Bangalore eluded him. The 2021 season brought a glimmer of hope as RCB reached the playoffs under Kohli's leadership. While the championship remained elusive, the team's efforts fueled optimism for future success. Kohli's IPL legacy is defined by his remarkable 2016 season, epitomizing his mastery of the T20 format, but the quest for an IPL title with RCB continues to be a central narrative in his cricketing journey.

YEAR MATCHES RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 4S 6S Career 237 7263 113 37.25 130.02 7 50 643 234 2023 14 639 101* 53.25 139.82 2 6 65 16 2022 16 341 73 22.73 115.99 0 2 32 8 2021 15 405 72* 28.92 119.46 0 3 43 9 2020 15 466 90* 42.36 121.35 0 3 23 11 2019 14 464 100 33.14 141.46 1 2 46 13 2018 14 530 92* 48.18 139.10 0 4 52 18 2017 10 308 64 30.80 122.22 0 4 23 11 2016 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 83 38 2015 16 505 82* 45.90 130.82 0 3 35 23 2014 14 359 73 27.61 122.10 0 2 23 16 2013 16 634 99 45.28 138.73 0 6 64 22 2012 16 364 73* 28.00 111.65 0 2 33 9 2011 16 557 71 46.41 121.08 0 4 55 16 2010 16 307 58 27.90 144.81 0 1 26 12 2009 16 246 50 22.36 112.32 0 1 22 8 2008 13 165 38 15.00 105.09 0 0 18 4

Over the years, Virat Kohli has been one of the best players in the IPL who has made it possible for the team to do well by sticking to an end and playing some of the best innings possible in the difficult situations. With a total of 7263 runs in the 237 matches played by him, he has a strike rate of 130.02 and is averaging 37.25 with the bat which allows him to be rated as the “IPL G.O.A.T”. However, his captaincy has been a debatable topic because, in his 9 years of tenure, he hasn’t been able to win a single IPL trophy for his team.

He left the IPL captaincy after the 2021 season and in the 140 matches that he captained the team, he made them win 66 of them while the team lost 70 with a winning percentage of 48.52%. Virat Kohli's impact on the IPL goes beyond statistics and numbers. His leadership qualities, sportsmanship, and the ability to inspire teammates have left an indelible mark. Kohli's dedication to the RCB franchise, irrespective of the title drought, has endeared him to fans, making him a beloved figure in the IPL ecosystem.

Virat Kohli's journey in the Indian Premier League is a tale of individual brilliance, resilience, and unwavering commitment. From his early years as a promising talent to the record-breaking 2016 season and the ongoing quest for an IPL title with the RCB, Kohli's impact on the league is undeniable. As he continues to lead and inspire, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in Kohli's IPL legacy, hopeful that the iconic batsman will eventually lift the coveted trophy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.