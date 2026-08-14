Watch Shubman Gill & Dhananjaya de Silva’s Photoshoot Ahead of Test Series
The stage is now set for the Test series between India and Sri Lanka. Both captains, Dhananjaya de Silva and Shubman Gill met today for a photoshoot before the series. As their teams remain in contention for the WTC final, Gill is positive for the series.
The India tour of Sri Lanka is all set to commence tomorrow, as Shubman Gill leads the Indian team back in the WTC. While he has done well with the bat as a captain, he has not been able to give the required results to the Indian team. A day before the series was about to begin, Shubman Gill and Dhananjaya de Silva came together for a photoshoot.
Both captains look highly confident for this Test series, aiming to increase their chances of reaching the finals. India is standing at the fifth spot in the WTC standings with 4 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches. Shubman Gill will be eager to take advantage of the team's undefeated record against the Lankans and grab a series win.
In the pre-match interview, he also talked about how leading the team on Independence Day feels like. He said, "I'm comfortable in my role as captain now. Our goal is to stay in contention for berth in WTC final. We need to win 6 or 7 Tests for that so we want to make a beginning here.”
Our Take
Shubman Gill is having his hopes high for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Even though he has said that the team requires six to seven wins to reach the finals, it won't be much easy for the team.