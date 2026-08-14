VVS Laxman Set for Powerful New Role Above Gambhir and Agarkar
VVS Laxman is likely to get a massive role from the BCCI. Currently he is holding a top position at the BCCI CoE, and is also serving as the interim Head Coach of India. But reports suggest that he could soon leave all these posts and become the Director of Cricket in the BCCI.
VVS Laxman has been one of the coaches for the Indian team with whom no cricket fan had any complaint. While he has been present majorly at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, he is also serving as the interim Head Coach of the Indian team when Gautam Gambhir is unavailable. As of now, he will be leading India in the Asian Games too.
But it seems that the BCCI has noted down the plus points of having VVS Laxman at the top spot for the team. Due to this reason, it has been decided that he would be appointed to a bigger role in the coming weeks. Reports suggest that he is likely to become the Director of Cricket for the Indian team.
This role will put him even above Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar. However, it should be noted that all the information is just reports, and such appointments, when made, will be announced by the BCCI at their official handles.
Our Take
If VVS Laxman will be taking the role of Director of Cricket in the BCCI, it will be a huge positive for the Indian team. With him as a Head Coach, India has rarely suffered with losses in the series. Now when he will be given the role of Director of Cricket, Laxman will aim to use it at his very best and ensure that the Indian team even wins the upcoming World Cup.