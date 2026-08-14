Bangladesh Continue to STUN Australia! Fans Go Wild on Twitter
Bangladesh have dominated Australia once again in the Test match. After showing its dominance with the ball on Day One, it has now dominated day two with the bat. Finishing the day with a massive score of 351/6, the team unleashed absolute carnage against the Aussies.
The Australian team is surely the strongest when it comes to Test cricket. But now they are being manhandled easily with the help of the Bangladesh cricket team. In the first Test match against Australia, Bangladesh has been able to dominate at its very best on the first two days of the game.
On the first day, the team went on to bowl out the Aussies for a score of just 198. Hasan Mahmud was the star, as he went on to take 6 wickets conceding just 55 runs. And on the same day, Bangladesh also gave trailer to the fans of what they could witness on day two.
Eventually, the team went on to finish the second day by dominating with the bat. At the end of day two, Bangladesh had reached a massive score of 351/6, putting in a lead of 153 runs. This has made things quite challenging for Australia to make a turnaround.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Strategic Bangladesh
BANGLADESH 351/6 ON DAY 2 STUMPS WITH THE LEAD OF 153. pic.twitter.com/Lakb9uuOGY— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2026
Bangladesh knows that it would not be easy for them to keep up against Australia for all five days. But they also know that a first innings score of 500 will give them the better edge.
India Benefits
A win for Bangladesh, will be GOOD for India— Santosh (@SantoshJRA) August 14, 2026
If Bangladesh is able to win this game, India will receive benefits in the WTC standings. Australia is standing at the top, while India is currently ranked at number five, eager to gain points.
Shayar
dekh ke aussies ki kutai— 𝐇𝐈𝐌𝓪𝓷𝓈𝒽𝓾 🌾 (@Himanshu3966) August 14, 2026
aankh meri bhar aai 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TTWz5f1iqX
A Twitter user literally turned into a shayar when he watched Bangladesh going against Australia and giving them some tough times.