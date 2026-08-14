He said, "In our time, fitness mainly meant endurance. But fitness can be different for different players. Virat Kohli changed that thinking. He made cricketers understand that they had to be fit enough to dive around the field, save runs and make an impact. Everyone knows how to bat and bowl, but what you do in the field also matters. You can save runs for your team, and that is where your commitment and fitness should be visible. That is another area where Virat brought a major change. We used to say that Australia had outstanding fielding because their players would throw themselves around the field. Today, I feel extremely proud when I see Indian players doing the same - diving for catches, stopping runs and converting half-chances into run-outs.”