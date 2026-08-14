Harbhajan Makes Big Statement on Virat Kohli’s Legacy
Virat Kohli has been a key player when it comes to the list of those who shaped Indian cricket. With his batting style, fitness, and adaptability in the game, he has been vital to transform the team's mentality. Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer, also commented on the legacy of Virat Kohli.
Cricket fans are watching Virat Kohli in his final months of the game, as he has set his aim to play the 2027 World Cup. He has been a vital player for the team since his debut in 2010, handling the team whenever they were in trouble. Whether it is Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, he has always been there to be present for the team at his very best.
Kohli has not just played with the future stars or the stars of his time, he even played with the former legends. Recently, Harbhajan Singh showed that only one legend will be able to recognise the other, as he praised Virat Kohli for transforming Indian cricket.
He said, "In our time, fitness mainly meant endurance. But fitness can be different for different players. Virat Kohli changed that thinking. He made cricketers understand that they had to be fit enough to dive around the field, save runs and make an impact. Everyone knows how to bat and bowl, but what you do in the field also matters. You can save runs for your team, and that is where your commitment and fitness should be visible. That is another area where Virat brought a major change. We used to say that Australia had outstanding fielding because their players would throw themselves around the field. Today, I feel extremely proud when I see Indian players doing the same - diving for catches, stopping runs and converting half-chances into run-outs.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian team cannot be defined in numbers, as he has contributed to the team in various ways possible. Whether it is with the bat, in the field, or even as a captain, he has always given his very best.