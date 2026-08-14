Things Get Heated Between Starc and Mehidy Hasan in Darwin
The first Test between Australia and Bangladesh has gotten heated. Australia are already unable to do well against Bangladesh at their own home-ground. On day two, Starc got involved in a heated clash with Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
The Aussies are always known for their aggression in the game. They try to get into the minds of their opponents which has helped them to come out victorious on various occasions. But in the first test against Bangladesh, it seems that the visitors have gotten into the minds of the hosts.
On day two of the first Test, an intense moment took place between Mitchell Starc and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Starc bowled a slower ball as Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushed it to the off side of the crease and started running for a single. In this process, Miraz mistakenly came through the line of Starc’s follow through.
HEATED EXCHANGE BETWEEN STARC & MEHIDY 🥶— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2026
- Test is getting special between Australia vs Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/3r7PLZmXFH
This led to Starc getting furious at Mehidy Hasan Miraz, as he even told him to get off the wicket. Some words were exchanged from both sides, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked more calm in this situation as compared to Mitchell Starc. Eventually, the match umpire, Kumar Dharamsena intervened to ensure that matters don't go worse.
Our Take
Mitchell Starc was simply not able to control his anger in the situation. While Bangladesh was able to do ruthlessly well against Australia in the first Test, this is something which is humiliating for a champion team like Australia. Even though Starc has been able to take wickets in this game at a good pace, he has not been able to receive the support from the other Australian pacers.