Top 5 Best Finishers in IPL History

Cricket fans from around the world watch the Indian Premier League, which has grown to be one of the world's most thrilling cricket leagues. The league has experienced substantial growth over the years, and as a result, a new breed of specialized players known as Finishers has emerged. These players have established themselves as essential components of every IPL team and have been a major factor in a team's success. In the IPL, a Finisher's job is crucial since they contribute quick runs towards the close of innings. These players often bat between numbers four and seven in the batting order, in the lower middle order. The term "Finisher" was not as widely used in the early IPL seasons as it is now. But, as the league and the game progress, a Finisher's role has grown in importance. The Finisher position has become a specialist one, as teams seek out players who can end the innings with a barrage of runs. Some of the best finishers in IPL cricket history have been instrumental in helping their teams secure victory. These players are regarded as match-winners because they have the power to drastically alter the course of the game in just a few overs. They have the ability to handle pressure and perform under challenging situations, making them an indispensable part of any IPL team.

Top 5 Best Finisher In IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is renowned for its nail-biting finishes and for producing athletes who can handle the pressure of a tight game. Only a few players have been able to master the unique knack of winning the last few minutes of a game to lift their side over the finish line. The top five world best finishers in IPL history are shown below.

Rank Player Name Teams Played For Match Played Runs Scored Average Strike Rate 1. MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant 250 5082 38.79 135.91 2. Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians 189 3412 28.67 147.32 3. AB de Villiers Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore 184 5162 39.70 151.68 4. Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans 123 2309 30.38 145.86 5. Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals 112 2262 29.00 174.00

1. MS Dhoni

The best finisher in cricket IPL history is MS Dhoni, a former Indian captain who has been leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has become a legend in the world ofcricketthanks to his capacity for scoring quickly in the final few overs, his cool and his leadership abilities. His status as one of the greatest cricket players of all time has been solidified by both his on-field accomplishments and his influence off the field. He is known as "Captain Cool" because of his ability to remain composed and calm under duress. The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Dhoni's performance. In 250 IPL games, he has participated, amassing 5082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.91. When Dhoni led his club to their maiden IPL championship in 2011, his finishing prowess was on full display. He had to get 16 runs against Irfan Pathan in the last over of the semifinal match against Kings XI Punjab. Dhoni showed uncommon aggression after being dropped in the previous over and succeeded, guiding CSK to a memorable win.

2. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard is a name that comes to mind when it comes to winning games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is an invaluable member of his team, the Mumbai Indians, thanks to his power-hitting, composure under stress, and ability to close games with ease. When Pollard helped Mumbai successfully defend its title in 2013, his reputation as the best finisher in the IPL was first cemented. Pollard slammed an unbeaten 60 off only 32 balls in the championship match against the Chennai Super Kings to easily lead his team in chasing down a 148-run mark. Pollard's success has only increased since that time. He has consistently delivered for Mumbai, putting up significant runs under duress and picking up significant wickets with his medium-pace bowling. It is impossible to overestimate his role in Mumbai's five IPL championships. In actuality, Pollard has been especially strong during the tournament's knockout rounds. The opening leg of the 2021 season saw Pollard turn up his best IPL performance, leading Mumbai to a victory over Chennai Super Kings on his own.

3. AB de Villiers

One of cricket's most thrilling players is AB de Villiers, popularly known as Mr. 360. He is a rare talent due to his ability to strike the ball to all parts of the ground and his amazing quickness behind the wickets. With an excellent record of 1808 runs in the final overs throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL), de Villiers has established himself as the IPL best finisher. De Villiers produced a stunning 129* against the Mumbai Indians during the 2016 season. With the fact that de Villiers and Virat Kohli both made hundreds, this game was exceptional. What distinguishes De Villiers from other players is his capacity to adjust to any circumstance and play according to the match environment. His unique style of batting, which includes unorthodox shots like the scoop and the reverse sweep, has also made him the best finisher in IPL history.

4. Hardik Pandya

Undoubtedly, one of the best finishers in IPL is Hardik Pandya. He will likely continue to play a significant part in the IPL for many years to come because of his all-around abilities. In 2015, Hardik made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians, joining the group as a key player ever since. His ability to close off games with his big-hitting power has been a crucial element in the success of Mumbai Indians, who have played a significant role in helping win five IPL championships. In the 2019 IPL season, Hardik gave one of his best finishing displays when playing the Kolkata Knight Riders. At 135/4 in the 15th over, Mumbai Indians were having trouble chasing a massive total of 233 runs. Hardik needed just 34 balls to reach an unbeatable 91. Hardik's 47 off just 32 balls in the 2017 IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiants, which helped Mumbai Indians win by one run, was another standout performance. Because of his accomplishments, Hardik is known as one of the world's best finishers in the IPL. He is a tremendous weapon for any team because of his long and powerful ball-striking skills as well as his composure under duress.

5. Andre Russell

Without a doubt, Andre Russell is the best finisher in IPL history. He had countless clutch performances throughout the years and is unequalled in his ability to slam towering sixes and score runs at a breakneck pace. Russell has been a pillar of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team since 2014 and has been essential to their development. In 2015, he contributed significantly to KKR winning the championship by scoring 326 runs at an astounding strike rate of 192.89. He then had a second strong season in 2016, scoring 188 runs with a 165.49 strike rate. But Russell has solidified his position as the top finisher in IPL in 2019. KKR was faced with the arduous task of chasing a score of 232 runs in a match against the Mumbai Indians. Russell came in and smashed 80 runs off just 40 balls, including eight sixes and six fours, as the top order struggled to get going. He is such a crucial asset for any team because of his capacity to produce big shots under duress, and KKR has been quick to notice this.