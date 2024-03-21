Lowest Team Score in IPL History

Indian Premier League has always been one of the most entertaining leagues and hence the fans are always excited about the matches here. The league's unique blend of international and domestic cricketing talent adds an extra layer of anticipation, making each match a spectacle and beyond the boundaries, the IPL has become a cultural phenomenon, fostering a sense of unity and celebration among fans. The electrifying atmosphere in IPL stadiums, coupled with the dynamic gameplay, creates an unparalleled experience for spectators and with the T20 format's fast-paced nature, every ball holds the potential to sway the game's outcome, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. With this, the things that we will be talking about now are the lowest scores that have been registered in the IPL.

List of Lowest scores in IPL

The list of lowest scores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is full of surprises, leaving fans in awe and with these unexpected performances highlight the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. Some strong teams have faced shocking defeats, struggling to put up significant totals. These low-scoring matches showcase the prowess of bowlers and the intense pressure players experience in the fast-paced T20 format. Each run and wicket becomes crucial, turning these encounters into memorable moments for fans.

Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Match Date Royal Challengers Bangalore 49 9.4 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens 23 Apr 2017 Rajasthan Royals 58 15.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Cape Town 18 Apr 2009 Rajasthan Royals 59 10.3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 14 May 2023 Delhi Capitals 66 13.4 Mumbai Indians Delhi 6 May 2017 Delhi Capitals 67 17.1 Punjab Kings Mohali 30 Apr 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 67 15.2 Mumbai Indians Wankhede 16 May 2008 Royal Challengers Bangalore 68 16.1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne 23 Apr 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 17.1 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 23 Mar 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 15.0 Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 26 Apr 2014 Punjab Kings 73 15.5 Rising Pune SuperGiants Pune 14 May 2017

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore — 49 runs

The famous 49-run score will always remain fresh in the memories of every IPL fan as it was an intense battle between RCB and KKR. On April 23, 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced a stunning setback as they were bundled out for a mere 49 runs in 9.4 overs, marking the lowest score in IPL history. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) displayed a formidable bowling performance, with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Woakes emerging as the tormentors, claiming three wickets each to dismantle RCB's batting lineup. Chasing the meagre target, KKR showcased dominance by swiftly reaching the required total in just 5.2 overs, with all ten wickets intact. The comprehensive victory underscored the ruthlessness of KKR's batting prowess and the unrelenting pressure applied by their bowlers.

2. Rajasthan Royals — 58 runs

Coming at the 2nd number in the list of lowest scores in IPL, Rajasthan Royals has got this record to their name. In pursuit of a modest target of 133, Rajasthan Royals suffered a dramatic collapse, managing only 58 runs in 17.1 overs. The chief architect of their downfall was leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who mesmerized with a remarkable five-wicket haul, conceding just five runs in 3.1 overs. Apart from Yusuf Pathan and Tyron Henderson, who each contributed 11 runs, none of the other Rajasthan batsmen reached double digits. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) sealed a resounding victory by 75 runs, with Rahul Dravid earning the Man of the Match accolade for his stellar 66 off 48 deliveries. The match showcased the potent combination of RCB's formidable bowling attack, led by Kumble, and Dravid's impactful batting display.

3. Rajasthan Royals — 59 runs

Making it to the list again, Rajasthan Royals haven’t been able to chase much in their 16 years of IPL as in the 2023, they faltered against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Falling prey to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seems to be a recurring theme for the Royals. In a pivotal 2023 clash at Jaipur, the Royals faced the daunting task of chasing 172 runs. However, their innings took a disastrous turn as they crumbled to a mere 59 runs, getting bowled out. Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer were the lone contributors, with only Hetmyer reaching a substantial 35 runs. Without Hetmyer's efforts, the Royals were perilously close to setting a record for the lowest total in IPL history.

4. Delhi Capitals — 66 runs

The fourth entrant on the list of lowest scores in IPL is of Delhi Capitals who were bowled out for just 66 runs in their game against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a formidable total of 212 while batting first. Lendl Simmons' explosive innings of 66 off 43, combined with contributions from Parthiv Patel (25 off 22) and Kieron Pollard's blazing 63 off 35, propelled MI to a commanding score. Delhi's reply faced an immediate setback with the early dismissal of Sanju Samson on the very first ball, setting the tone for a challenging chase. However, the Delhi team capitulated, managing only 66 runs in 13.4 overs. MI's bowling duo of Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma emerged as the stars, each claiming three wickets and stifling Delhi's batting lineup.

5. Delhi Capitals — 67 runs

The last name in the list is of again Delhi Capitals who scored 67 runs in their clash against Punjab Kings in the year 2017. Delhi Daredevils faced an uphill battle after losing their openers early, eventually crumbling to a mere 67 runs in 17.1 overs. Sandeep Sharma wreaked havoc, taking four wickets for just 20 runs and spearheading Kings XI Punjab's bowling attack. In a lopsided affair, Kings XI Punjab effortlessly chased the target, winning by 10 wickets in just 7.5 overs. Martin Guptill stole the show with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls, displaying powerful shots, while Hashim Amla contributed an unbeaten 16. The match showcased Kings XI Punjab's dominance as they cruised to a comfortable victory, leaving Delhi Daredevils with a challenging defeat and a lot to ponder on their performance.