Most Successful Captain in IPL 2024

Indian Premier League is one of the most prominent and famous cricket leagues in the world. Since its debut season, this league has been popular among cricketing fans. This league helps players to showcase their abilities and skills as players or captains. The captain of a team not only leads from the front but also plays a crucial role in planning, inspiring, and motivating the team to provide their best effort.

There have been many outstanding IPL captains who have guided their teams to victory. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir are a few of the most successful captains in IPL history. These captains have not only helped their teams to win numerous IPL titles. But their tactical knowledge and ability to inspire others have also left a lasting impression on the league. However, a question may arise in your mind “Who is the best captain in IPL”. Is it Dhoni or Rohit or maybe someone else? This post will help you to get to know about the IPL's most successful captain.

Who is the best captain in the IPL history?

Rohit Sharma is the IPL best captain who helped the Mumbai Indians team to win five titles. On the field, his bold and smart decisions have helped his team to win crucial matches. Sharma's leadership and tactical skills have been an important factor in the Mumbai Indians' success. That’s why, he is a top contender for the title of the most successful IPL captain in IPL.

Rohit Sharma's achievements: Most Successful Captain in IPL

Rohit Sharma has numerous achievements in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is widely known as one of the most successful captains in IPL history because of his IPL achievements.

Most IPL Titles as a Captain

In 2013, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Mumbai Indians captain. Since then, he has helped the team to win 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 IPL trophies. Under his captaincy, the Mumbai Indians have also won 2013 and 2015 Champions League T20 titles.

Indian Premier League

Year Team Position 2013 Mumbai Indians Champion 2015 Mumbai Indians Champion 2017 Mumbai Indians Champion 2019 Mumbai Indians Champion 2020 Mumbai Indians Champion

Champions League T20

Year Team Position 2011 Mumbai Indians Champion 2013 Mumbai Indians Champion

Centuries

Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in IPL history. He has a century and a hat trick in this IPL career. Incidentally, when playing for the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009, Rohit scored his first IPL hat-trick against his current team, the Mumbai Indians.

Consistent Performances

Rohit Sharma stands out as a stalwart performer in the IPL, boasting a prolific career. With a resounding impact, he has notched over 6000 runs at a formidable strike rate of 139. His contributions extend beyond mere numbers, as Rohit has played pivotal innings, notably steering the Mumbai Indians to success with his leadership and batting prowess. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure make him a linchpin in the dynamic landscape of the Indian Premier League.

Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 2008-2023 243 6211 29.57 130.04

Awards and Recognitions

Rohit Sharma's IPL journey is dotted with accolades, making him a true standout. Regularly finding a spot in the tournament's best XI, he's earned recognition for his stellar performances. Rohit leads the pack among Indian players, securing an impressive 19 Player of the Match awards. His knack for delivering impactful innings has solidified his status as a celebrated figure in the IPL, showcasing consistency and excellence that resonates with fans and critics alike.

Rohit Sharma Captaincy Records

Rohit Sharma holds numerous records in the IPL. He led the Mumbai Indians to win five IPL titles. Rohit Sharma's captaincy IPL record speaks about his leadership abilities and the success of the team. His IPL captaincy records are outstanding and better than any other player.

In 2013 Season

Rohit Sharma's performance in the 2013 IPL was crucial in Mumbai Indians winning their first IPL title. In this season, he scored a total of 538 runs in 19 innings with a strike rate of 131.88. In the final against Chennai Super Kings, he scored an unbeaten 26 off 24 balls, helping Mumbai Indians win the match by 23 runs. He was also honoured with the Player of the Match award in the final.

In 2015 Season

Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the 2015 IPL season was exceptional, leading Mumbai Indians to their second IPL title. He led from the front, scoring crucial runs and making astute decisions on the field. Rohit scored 482 runs in 16 innings at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 144.74. Rohit's leadership skills were on full display in the final against Chennai Super Kings, where he played a match-winning knock of 50 runs off just 26 balls, helping Mumbai Indians post a challenging total of 202. In the second innings, he made some smart bowling changes and field placements, which helped Mumbai Indians defend the total and win the match by 41 runs. Rohit's calm and composed captaincy played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' success in the 2015 IPL season.

In 2017 Season

Rohit's IPL captain record in the 2017 season was outstanding, that helped Mumbai Indians to win their third IPL title. He played a significant role in their triumph, both with his bat and as their captain. With an average of 23.78 runs per inning and a strike rate of 126.71, Rohit scored 333 runs in 17 innings. While his bat season may not have been stellar, his leadership as captain was excellent. The Mumbai Indians were able to limit their opponents to low totals thanks to his great bowling adjustments and field positioning. In the championship game against Rising Pune Supergiant, Rohit got an important captain's knock, scoring 24 runs off just 22 balls in a low-scoring contest. His outstanding leadership helped Mumbai Indians to successfully defend the total of 129 runs and win the game by one run.

In 2019 Season

In 2019, Rohit's captaincy helped the Mumbai Indians to win their fourth IPL title. He was the backbone of the Mumbai Indians batting lineup because of his performances. Rohit scored 405 runs in 15 innings with a strike rate of 131.98 and at an average of 28.92. Because of his captaincy, Mumbai Indians won 11 of their 14 league games. They also finished at the top of the table in group matches. In the final, Rohit's captaincy in the final match against Chennai Super Kings. His smart bowling changes and field placements restrict Chennai Super Kings from chasing down the score. He also played a crucial knock of 26 runs off just 24 balls. Because of this, they won the match by one run and lifted their fourth title.

In 2020 Season

In 2020, Rohit Sharma became the most successful captain in the IPL history by winning the five IPL titles. He scored 332 runs in 12 innings with a strike rate of 127.69 and having an average of 27.66. He also hit three half-centuries which came at crucial matches of the tournament. Under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians won 9 out of their 14 league matches. Because of this, they finished second in the table. In the final against Delhi Capitals, Rohit played a brilliant innings of 68 runs off just 51 balls. This innings helped his team to win by 5 wickets to lift their fifth IPL title. Also, his smart bowling changes and field placements helped Mumbai Indians to restrict Delhi Capitals at a low score. In 2020, Rohit's IPL captaincy was outstanding, which helped him to earn world's best captain in IPL history award.